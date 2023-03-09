The natural beauty of Palestine’s spring is once again available to local gardeners at the Master Gardeners’ Spring Tree and Plant Sale Saturday, March 18. The sale occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the Dogwood Trails Festival in the parking behind the Federal Building at 101 E. Oak St.
The sale includes 50-70 varieties of flowering and fruit-bearing trees, roses, and other shrubs adapted to the local area. Some plants come with information sheets that include care tips and planting procedures.
Most plants can be purchased prior to the sale by or before March 15. Purchasers can contact the Master Gardeners for pre-sale orders at 903-764-0073 or 903-391-0190 and pick up the plants from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, March 17.
Remaining plants not sold at the Dogwood Festival are offered again at the Palestine Farmers Market beginning at 8 a.m. until everything is sold the following Saturday, March 25.
Master Gardener president Pat Jolly said purchasing plants from the sale benefits buyers because they are priced competitively and grown locally at Rennerwood Nursery in Tennessee Colony and Harris Nursery in Tyler.
“We have locally grown plants that are good for our area,” Jolly said. “These are things that grow well here.”
Prices are competitive, ranging from $10 to $50. Many shrubs are $10 to $20 and most trees are priced at $30 and less. Meyer lemon trees are priced at $50 each and are the only plants costing more than $30.
The sale is the nonprofit group’s main fundraiser. Proceeds benefit the Anderson County Master Gardener projects, including horticulture education in schools and the community and some beautification projects at local charity organizations such as Hope Station at 919 S. Magnolia St.
The organization sponsors school gardens in Neches, Slocum, Elkhart, Palestine, the YMCA, the Westwood school district and a demo flower garden at the Federal Building. They also offer free horticulture classes to adults.
The Master Gardeners’ new location is at the Anderson County Texas A&M AgriLife Agriculture building at 509 N. Sycamore St. in Palestine.
For information visit txmg.org/anderson/.
