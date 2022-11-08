AUSTIN — Maternal-fetal medicine experts are demanding the release of delayed state maternal mortality data.
In a letter sent Thursday, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine through its attorneys at Democracy Forward, a non-partisan legal services and public policy research organization, demanded the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee release the report.
“There is no legal reason. There is no practical reason and there is no valid reason for the data to continue to be withheld,” said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward. ”This is critical data for the state's maternal health for all the moms in the state of Texas.”
DSHS is statutorily required to submit a maternal mortality report by Sept. 1 every two years.
In September, DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt informed members of the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee that its biennial report on maternal mortality and morbidity data would be delayed until mid-next year.
He said the decision to delay the release of the information is because it is incomplete and releasing a partial report could be more damaging than waiting for a complete and verified report.
SMFM attorneys argue that the state has had no issue in releasing partial reports in the past, adding that in addition to the fact that withholding the report is in violation of state law, the delay will also negatively impact its members’ ability to reduce maternal mortality in Texas — which has one of the highest rates nationwide.
SMFM is a nonprofit organization with over 5,000 members, 442 of whom practice in Texas, per its website.
“(The members) have a vested interest in accessing the information as they are on the front lines of addressing the maternal mortality crisis and are working to ensure that all medically appropriate and evidence-based treatment options are available for individuals experiencing a high-risk pregnancy,” the letter said.
State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, chairwoman of the Texas Women’s Health Caucus, said the delay also impacts any legislative action that could be taken during the upcoming session to address the state’s maternal mortality, including providing more resources and funding.
“Every day that that report is not released, only delays our ability to get to work on legislation. To address the findings of this report is to save the lives of Texas moms,” Howard said.
SMFM is demanding the release of the report by Nov. 10. Should the delay continue, SMFM has threatened to sue the agencies to compel publication of the report, the letter said.
