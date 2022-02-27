Maverick’s Country Kitchen is hosting a March 1st grand re-opening after more than two months of fire reconstruction. The store closed in December of 2021 due to a fire caused by an appliance electrical malfunction.
General Manager Christie Russell said she is leading contractors and vendors through the reconstruction process culminating in a grand re-opening on Tuesday, March 1.
The grand re-opening celebration will run through the entire month of March and include numerous events. There will be a live radio remote, raffles, prizes and giveaways, a dedication ceremony by local pastors, and a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
“We are looking forward to a tremendous kick-off with a live KYYK radio remote, prizes and special raffle that will be amazing,” Russell said. “Right now we are having a contest on our Facebook page to see if anyone can guess what we are renaming the store. To participate in the Re-Naming Contest, search for Maverick’s Country Kitchen on Facebook and make your entry.”
The store was founded in 1986 by Johnny and Maria Dobbs, then known as “The Tucker Store.” It was later expanded by Johnny Dobbs and Wayne and Jeanie Smith and their family, during which time it was renamed Maverick’s Country Kitchen. The store was purchased in 2021 by TexStar Country Store, LLC, an investment group headquartered in Dallas.
After an extensive talent search, the new ownership group hired Russell, who moved back to Tucker from Dallas to become the store’s General Manager. Richard Jones, her fiancé is the new Kitchen Manager.
Maverick’s Country Kitchen is located on Hwy. 79, five miles south of Palestine in the Tucker community.
Russell may be contacted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 903-538-2829.
