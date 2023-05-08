The May 6 unofficial election results for our local city council and school board races are in. Election returns will be finalized when the councils and school boards canvass the votes at a later date.
In Palestine, a runoff election will be required for the position of Palestine Mayor between Krissy Clark, who garnered 46% of the vote, and Mitchell Jordan who came in second with 41%.
In District 4 Incumbent Kenneth Davidson won with 54% of the vote to Greg Lindsey's 46% and in District 6 Incumbent Christopher Gibbs won with 70% of the vote to Mary Cox's 30%.
The unofficial City of Palestine voter totals are:
Mayor of Palestine
Mitchell Jordan 415
Krissy Clark 467
Joe Baxter 98
Mike Ezzell 25
City Council District 4
Greg Lindsey 68
Kenneth Davidson 79
City Council District 6
Christopher Gibbs 129
Mary Cox 56
Palestine Independent School District
The election for the Palestine Independent School Distinct Board of Trustee election was cancelled his year. Shereece Jogie was appointed to Place 1 to succeed Dyna Tutt after her retirement earlier this year. Jogie’s nomination is unopposed and she will serve out the remainder of Tutt’s term. In addition there are no opposing candidates running against incumbent members Place 6 Stanley Sokolowski and Place 7 Michael Bennett.
Westwood
Similarly, Westwood Independent School District has also cancelled it’s Board of Trustee election this year. Incumbent members District 6 Bryan Jones for District 6, Jeff Cooper for District 2, Jess Huddleston for District 4 and Ronnie Stanhope for District 5 are all running unopposed and all vacancies are filled.
City of Elkhart
In the city of Elkhart, Jennifer McCoy won with a 152 votes to Billy Jack Wrights 56. And in the race for City Council Member Place 2, Randy McCoy won with 146 votes to Chris Sheridan’s 62. James Warren ran unopposed for City Council Member Place 4.
Elkhart Independent School District
In the EISD School Board Election, Joes Estes won with 281 votes to Eric Evans’ 196 for the unexpired term of Position 1. In the Position 4 race, Steven Prater won with 328 votes to Tracy Tidrow’s 155. There will be a runoff election for Position 5 between Justin Cunningham who received 40% and Glen Lowery who received 31%.
In this race, Cunningham receiving 195 votes, Lowery receiving 152, Jessica Starr received 42 and Marty Denney received 96.
City of Frankston
With the current incumbent candidates, Mayor/Place 1 - Tommy Carr, Place 2 - Mike Goodman, Place 3 - Staci Saunders, Place 4 - Johnnie Day, Place 5 - Gerald Hall and Place 6 - Roger McDonald, all running unopposed, the Frankston City Council also cancelled its election.
Frankston Independent School District
Place 1 Heather Glaspie, Place 2 Dustin Holladay and Place 7 Josh Hokit all ran unopposed. For Place 6, Thomas Fields won with 67% off the votes, with 43 votes to Jin Xu’s 21 votes.
Oakwood Independent School District
Oakwood Independent School District Board of Trustees was also cancelled. Incumbent candidates Mack Botard and Corbin Pettiette were both unopposed in seeking their positions for another term.
Cayuga, Neches and Slocum
Due to alterations in state law, Cayuga, Neches and Slocum School Districts will host elections in November, however Cayuga and Neches are both hosting bond elections in May.
The $20.6 million Cayuga Independent School District Bond for school facilities and necessary removal related to existing facilities failed with 67% voting against. The total vote was 227 against and only 110 voting in favor.
The $8 million Neches Independent School District Bond by NISD for school facilities also failed with with 78% voting against. Only 120 voters cast their ballots in this election with 27 voting for and 93 voting against.
For more Anderson County election information, log onto the county website at www.co.anderson.tx.us.
