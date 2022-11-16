Mayor, council, community honors local paramedic

Mayor Justin Florence took a moment to honor a longtime healthcare worker for his service during Monday’s regular council meeting.
Palestine Regional Medical Center paramedic Doug St. Clair, who has been in his profession for 31 years, was recently one of two people nationwide who were honored by Scion Health with their Monarch Caring and Community award for being an exceptional caregiver.
Several individuals, including Police Chief Mark Harcrow and Fire Marshal Edward Clayton, stood up to speak about what St. Clair has meant to the city and to them personally. The mayor and council then honored St. Clair with a key to the city.
“When Doug was having a bad day, you never knew it, and the patients never knew it,” Florence said. “He always provided the next level of care. Many many people, including me, owe a lot to Doug. I can’t tell you how pleased and honored I am that Doug calls Palestine home.”
Florence also praised the American Legion for its efforts during the Veterans Day Breakfast and Veterans Parade during the Monday meeting of the Palestine City Council. The mayor also thanked volunteers from Walmart, Elliott Auto Group and All-Star Ford, as well as Palestine Fire Department for manning the kitchen during the breakfast.
“The Veteran’s Parade this past Saturday was very nice,” Florence said. “I’d like to see the turnout for that get bigger to honor our veterans, so many brave men and women who have given so much to protect us and give us the right to come before council and run for office. I spoke at the Veteran’s Breakfast on Friday morning at the National Guard Armory. They had a really big turnout. Thank you to them for allowing us to be a part.”
The council approved the consent agenda items, including the minutes from the work session and regular meeting of Oct. 24, 2022, expenditures over $25,000 and approval of an emergency purchase order for a 6-inch electric submersible pump for the Southview Lift Station from Hahn Equipment Co., Inc. in the amount of $66,952.00.
There were no items on the regular agenda and the council went into closed session.
When the council reconvened in open session, it approved the extension of purchase option agreements on Palestine Economic Development Corporation prospects #1038, #1041 and #1042 until Dec. 31. No details, including location or type of business, were given on the prospects that were approved.
