Palestine Mayoral candidate Mike Ezzell said he chose to remove his hat from the ring after his experience Monday when the city council reviewed the qualifications of council members.
Ezzell, an administrator in training at Legacy at Town Creek, issued a statement that compared the meeting to the Jerry Springer Show and encouraged residents to watch the video online.
“There is a clique that wants to control who is and who’s not in this city,” Ezzell stated. “I found out quickly that I was not part of this crowd nor would ever want to be. I’ve endured insults, intimidation, and accusations.”
Ezzell said he made the decision to run for mayor because he’s always given back to his community through service clubs, boards, Big Brother’s and by hosting five foreign exchange students.
“We have also raised seven children,” he stated. “I also felt with my 45 years of managerial experience and having trained quality management all over the country that I could be a tremendous asset to the city. It is just not worth the stress and grief.”
Ezzell’s statement goes on to praise council member Ava Harmon and endorses former council member and mayor candidate Mitchell Jordan.
