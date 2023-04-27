Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Trinity, Anderson and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 615 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage Saturday morning to 16.1 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon to 15.9 feet Sunday evening. It will then rise above flood stage again early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 03/12/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&