It is time for city residents to choose a mayor.
The last chance to vote for Dana Goolsby or Mitchell Jordan is Saturday, June 12.
Voting will be held from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 12 with all city polling locations consolidated to the Palestine Independent School District Administration Building at 1007 E. Park Ave. in Palestine.
Registered voters will need to provide one of seven forms of identification to cast their ballot. To find out more about ID requirements, check out www.votetexas.gov.
Still undecided? Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCexE7v4YDL4MKB_7nwQDyBA or Google “Dana Goolsby Q&A” or “Mitchell Jordan Q&A” to listen to candidates answer questions posed by the Herald-Press.
For additional questions, contact Election Officer Casey Brown at the Anderson County Elections Office, 903-723-7438.
