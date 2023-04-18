McCurtain County officials refuse to resign as pressure grows

IDABEL, OKLA. — McCurtain County officials made themselves scarce Tuesday in the wake of a weekend local newspaper story that reported some county officials had been recorded by the newspaper talking about lynching Black people and about killing two local journalists who had been critical of the county sheriff’s office.
The McCurtain Gazette-News reported that County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, County Commissioner Mark Jennings, sheriff’s office investigator Alicia Manning and jail administrator Larry Hendrix, had been recorded discussing lynching Black people in Mud Creek — a rural part of the county historically known for its Ku Klux Klan rallies — following a March 6 commissioners’ meeting.
Clardy, Manning and Jennings also appeared to discuss The McCurtain Gazette-News’ Bruce and Chris Willingham, who are white. Jennings is reported to have told Clardy and Manning “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” with the sheriff responding, “I’ve got an excavator.”
CNHI Oklahoma could not independently verify the recordings or the speakers’ identities.
Residents who showed up Tuesday trying to conduct business at the county courthouse found most of the offices closed. Idabel’s mayor, Craig Young, who on Monday called for those officials to resign, was unavailable, and the streets of the county seat were mostly empty.
Bruce Willingham, the publisher of the family-owned Gazette-News, secretly recorded the officials to determine if there was an open meeting violation, according to multiple media outlets. Neither Bruce nor Chris Willingham were at the newspaper office on Tuesday.
Chris Willingham filed a defamation lawsuit against Clardy, Manning and the county commissioners on the same day of the alleged conversation. He had previously written a series of stories investigating claims of misconduct against the sheriff’s department.
The Gazette reported Jennings said Black people have more rights. “Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with damned rope,” the Gazette reported Jennings saying on the tape. “But you can’t do that anymore. They’ve got more rights than we’ve got.”
The paper released transcripts and audio clips of parts of the recording and promised to release the full recording later.
Late Tuesday, the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association unanimously voted to suspend Clardy, Manning and Hendrix. But the association, a membership organization, has no authority in the matter. Attempts to reach OSA officials were unsuccessful.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday called for the county officials to resign, while U.S. Republican Congressman Josh Brecheen, who represents the area, demanded the officials be held accountable “so the people of McCurtain County can have faith in their government.”
Other lawmakers weighed in Tuesday.
“I wouldn’t feel safe in McCurtain County,” said state Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa. “I wouldn’t feel safe with my child going to McCurtain County.”
Nichols, who is Black, said he also wouldn’t encourage tourists to visit McCurtain County with the current county leadership in place. He echoed the resignation calls and said the elected officials should have resigned the moment the recordings came to light.
“Those comments, those attitudes, not only do they pose a risk to public safety, I think they also pose a risk to economic development in that part of the state that is really booming from visitors from out of state, and those folks serve in public office,” Nicolas said. “It can’t be a good look for that continued growth down there.”
Clardy, who ran as a Democrat in 2016, and Jennings, a Republican, can’t be forced to resign unless they have been found to have violated one of several provisions of a state law, according to information provided by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
Jennings won his 2020 election with nearly 68% of the vote. Clardy apparently ran unopposed in 2020, after handily winning his initial election in 2016.
State law lays out eight provisions that allow for elected county officials to be removed against their will, barring criminal convictions. Those include habitual or willful neglect of duty, gross partiality, oppression, corruption, extortion or willful overcharge of fees, willful maladministration, habitual drunkenness and failure to account for public funds or property.
Nichols said the law is written to protect elected officials from being removed for political reasons, and said he’s not interested in changing it.
Both Clardy and Jennings have rebuffed calls to resign and said they’re investigating the journalist who reported them.
A statement released late Monday on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page did not deny the comments alleged by the newspaper, focusing rather on an ongoing investigation into violations of state law that make it illegal to secretly record a conversation in which someone is not involved.
“The last 72 hours have been amongst the most difficult and disruptive in recent memory,” the statement began. ”This is a very complex situation and one we regret having to address.”
“Many of these recordings, like the one published by media outlets on Friday, have yet to be duly authenticated or validated,” the statement continued “Our preliminary information indicates that the media released audio recording has, in fact, been altered. The motivation for doing so remains unclear at this point. That matter is actively being investigated. In addition to being illegally obtained, the audio does not match the ‘transcription’ of that audio, and is not precisely consistent with what has been put into print.”
The Sheriff’s Office also said it has received a large number of death threats, and as the agency’s investigation comes to a close, findings will be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for felony charges on those involved.
Joey Senat, an Oklahoma State University journalism professor who specializes in freedom of information laws, said in order to claim that the recording violated state law, officials would have had to have had a reasonable expectation of privacy. Given when and where the conversation took place, Senat said, it would be difficult to justify such an expectation.
Jimmie Williams, an Idabel pastor, said he recognized what he claimed was Jennings’ voice on released audio.
“I’m just shocked; I’ve (known) that guy for a long time,” said Williams, who is a Black resident. “I just couldn’t believe he would say stuff like that."
Williams said the audio of discussions caused concern among his primarily Black congregation and throughout the county.
“I had no idea that our officials felt that way,” Williams said. “They tried to say it was an edited tape, but that wasn’t right.”
Williams said he requested to meet with Jennings on Wednesday and he plans to ask the commissioner to resign. If that doesn’t work, Williams said the community started a petition for a special election to oust the commissioner.
“What’s done is done,” Williams said. "You can forgive him and see what he’s going to do. Is he going to resign? What is he going to do? He just needs to resign."
From a civil rights standpoint, people must take these issues seriously whether they meant it as joking or not, said Anthony Douglas, the head of the Oklahoma chapter of the NCAAP.
“It just went too far as a joke, if that was what it was, but they still (have to) go,” he said.
Douglas called for the state and federal government to withhold funding for the county until Clardy and Jennings resign.
And, based on the comments, he also called for investigators to “dig up” an area along Mud Creek to make sure there are no bodies buried there. Douglas did not say anyone has been reported missing. He said Mud Creek, near the southeast border of Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, is historically known as an area where the Klan used to hold rallies.
He said if the officials continue to refuse to resign, he plans to work with the citizens of McCurtain County to petition the governor and attorney general to impanel a grand jury investigation.
“What they did was intimidate and threaten the citizens that if you complain, this is what can happen to you,” Douglas said. “That’s a dangerous thing.”
Douglas said he’s concerned about how casually the county officials spoke about lynching and the fact that nobody in the room even objected to a conversation that occurred inside a public building. He said the remarks have created “a negative atmosphere that can create harm to a lot of people in McCurtain County.”
He said the remarks also have given an appearance that the leaders are biased and he believes that is a form of oppression.
“I think it’s very dangerous because now you have African Americans in that community afraid maybe to come forward about an issue in that city because they feel if I complain … that I can wind up in Mud Creek and beyond,” Douglas said.
Several blocks away from the county courthouse, Jerry Speck, Idabel Chamber of Commerce executive director, sought to maintain a positive big picture, saying the community is “truly a fair-minded bunch of people.”
