Tri-County Meals on Wheels has served the elderly of Anderson, Cherokee and Rusk counties since 1977. Many elderly or otherwise shut-in people in the Palestine area rely on the services of Meals on Wheels. Now Meals on Wheels needs you.
Meals on Wheels is in desperate need of drivers. Drivers can commit to a route once a week or volunteer as a substitute driver with no weekly commitment. Routes are mapped out in an orderly fashion and drivers are typically finished in two hours or less.
Real Estate agent Tawna Allen has been delivering for Meals on Wheels for about 18 months.
“I just love being able to see these people every day,” Allen said. “Some of them don’t see anybody else all day and they are so happy to have someone stop by.”
Allen usually delivers four days a week, but has been taking on extra routes of late.
“We could definitely use some help,” Allen said.
Another service recently began delivering frozen meals every two weeks to local clients. While Meals on Wheels provides hot, freshly made meals, Allen feels that the daily contact aspect is of the utmost importance.
“We see our clients every day,” Allen said. “It’s so important to see them and be able to ensure their well-being. It’s one of the most important things that Meals on Wheels offers.”
Allen said Tri-County Meals on Wheels offers a very rewarding experience for volunteer drivers.
For more information or to sign up as a driver, call Camille at 903-729-0612.
