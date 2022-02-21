A meet and greet is being held for United States Congressman Jake Ellzey (TX-6) and State Representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine) at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at Old Magnolia Mercantile & Cafe.
“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to introduce U.S. Congressman Jake Ellzey to the people of Anderson County,” Harris said. “Jake and I served together in the Texas House in the 87th Legislature.”
Ellzey is the current U.S. Representative for Texas’ Sixth Congressional District. He is finishing the term of former Congressman Ron Wright in the United States House of Representatives after defeating Susan Wright in the special election runoff in July 2021. The Ellis County Republican was sworn in July 30 by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
The Sixth Congressional District previously included Ellis and Navarro counties and some of Tarrant County. Due to the new district alignments, after Jan. 3, 2023, District 6 will include Waxahachie, Corsicana, Fairfield, Palestine, Jacksonville, Rusk, a portion of Mansfield as well as areas of the Metroplex.
Ellzey was born in Amarillo and raised in Perryton. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from the United States Navel Academy in 1992. He was deployed nine times in his 20 years in the Navy, including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, before becoming a commercial airline pilot.
After retiring from the Navy, Ellzey worked as a private pilot for Southwest Airlines and as a consultant. He was a social aide in the White House Office during the Bush administration. From 2021 to 2018, he was one of five commissioners of the Texas Veterans Commission.
He was elected into the Texas House of Representatives in 2020 and took office Jan. 12, 2021. He resigned in July 2021 to take his seat in Congress.
Ellzey lives in Waxahachie with his wife, Shelby and their two children.
