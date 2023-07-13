Elkhart’s Brighton Bedre is the newly crowned Miss Elementary America Second Grade 2023. The Elementary America Pageant is a very competitive pageant in which participants compete with students in their respective grade-levels. Brighton competed with girls across the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. Brighton also received Best Interview and Best Gown. Brighton is the daughter of Brian and Christine Bedre, and sister to big brother Buck. She is the 2022 Miss Texas Elementary America First Grade.
During her week at the Miss Elementary America pageant, Brighton and her fellow contestants enjoyed a pajama party, a trip to Build-A-Bear and the Discovery Science Museum in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Brighton competed against more than 20 contestants for her crown, modeling and participating in an array of events and activities, including red carpet events, an arrival ceremony, fashion runway, fun-fashion, interview and evening wear.
Of all the things she participated in, Brighton said interview, which she won, made her the most nervous.
In a Kelly green gown, Brighton said she was surprised when she won her new crown and title.
“I thought my friend was going to win,” Brighton said.
Brighton said that getting crowned was her favorite part of the entire experience.
As a national queen Brighton will be traveling to represent the Miss Elementary America Pageant and enjoy her winnings, including a cruise and a shopping day at American Girl.
Brighton also received a $5,000 scholarship, a $2,000 gift certificate to Miss Priss and a pink electric toothbrush she’s very proud of.
She will crown 2023 Miss Texas Elementary America First Grade this November.
Community service is an area that Brighton takes very seriously. For the Miss Elementary America she turned in 97 hours.
As her top service project, Brighton collects used, unwrapped or wrapped broken crayons and sends them to the Crayon Initiative. She chose this project because she loves art, especially painting and drawing.
The Crayon Initiative is a non-profit organization dedicated to recycling used and unwanted crayons to preserve our environment and enrich the lives of hospitalized children through art and imagination. According to their website, used crayons do not biodegrade but create a waxy sludge in landfills. The Crayon Initiative gives these discarded crayons new purpose by remanufacturing them into ergonomically shaped crayons, providing them to hospitals at no cost. The Crayon Initiative sends free crayons to over 240 hospitals across the United States.
Brighton recently sent off 100 pounds of used crayons to be recycled.
She also picks up litter at parks, visits the residents at the Elkhart Oaks Care Center, fills the book rack and blessing boxes at the Firehouse Ice Cream and Coffee Cafe in Elkhart and the Blessing Box at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Palestine.
Getting ready to enter second grade, Brighton still loves art but has found a new love for math. This summer she began taking Cheer lessons. And her team just participated in the state tournament in T-ball.
Brighton began participating in pageants as an infant, but really caught the bug in 2021 winning Petite Miss East Texas in Lufkin.
These competitions all promote age appropriate, natural looks with contestants competing in categories that include casual wear, gown, fun fashion and interview.
In 2021, Brighton received several pageant titles, including 2021 Petite Miss East Texas, 2021 Petite Miss Rodeo, 2021 Petite Miss Autumn Fest and Supreme Queen Ages 4 through 18 years old, 2021 Little Miss WinterFare, Miss Fall Frolic Supreme Queen 2021 and 2021 National America Miss Texas Top 10 finalist.
Brighton takes her pageant work very seriously. Practicing with two coaches, one for modeling and one for interview. She has also participated in judging pageants, making public appearances and being a featured guest in parades.
Brighton has aspirations of one day being Miss Texas and Miss America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.