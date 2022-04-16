There are five candidates on the May 7 ballot for Mayor of the City of Palestine, they are Vickey L. Chivers, Justin Florence, Ava Harmon, Mitchell Jordan and Alex Nemar.
The Herald-Press recently interviewed each of these candidates to better aquatint them with our readers prior to early voting. Those interviews have been included below.
The two candidates for District 5 City Councilmember were Krissy Clark and Jason H. Chapman, however, Chapman has officially withdrawn from the race based on personal reasons. Since the ballots had been ordered and printed prior to his withdrawal, Chapman’s name will still appear on the ballot.
The elections for District 1 and District 3 were cancelled Feb. 22, since Sean Conner and Vickey L. Chivers are the loan candidates, respectively, for these positions.
The May 7 election will include two statewide Constitutional Amendments and the City of Palestine General and Special Elections, held jointly.
Early voting will run from Monday, April 25 through Tuesday, May 3, and is being held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 N Mallard, with extended hours to be determined, if applicable.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 26.
The last day to receive ballots by mail is Saturday, May 7.
For more election information, contact Casey Brown at 903-723-7438.
Vickey Chivers
After 20 years of representing District 3 on Palestine City Council, Vickey L. Chivers is making her first run for mayor in the May 7 special election. Her initiatives include no additional city taxes, repairs to the roads and water system and inclusive city government.
Chivers took on the role of mayor pro tem for the second time in her city council career after former mayor Dana Goolsby resigned in February. In this role, she looks for ways to directly serve citizens. After storms hit many trees Tuesday night, Chivers got in her car the next morning. She looked for downed power lines and called Oncor to report outages.
Chivers is a life-long resident of Palestine who graduated from Palestine High School. She completed two associates degrees at Trinity Valley Junior College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from DeVry University. She worked for Palestine Regional Medical Center, Palestine schools and the city of Palestine. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
“I just love serving people,” Chivers said. “And I think residents are happier when their problems are solved.”
Chivers said she wants to encourage citizens to be involved in government so city leaders know their needs. She wants to use transparency and follow city council’s vision statement.
“I want to focus on the well-being of the people and public safety and code enforcement and maintenance and infrastructure,” Chivers said. “I want the people to be involved. It’s not all about us; it’s about all of us, the people.”
She also wants council members to work together to make things better for Palestine and hold town hall meetings.
“We have to prioritize and stay focused on what needs to happen to make the city better,” she said. “In this position I feel like I’m going to be pushed to be better than what they’ve had prior.”
Chivers described herself as someone who works well under pressure, has a cool head, is good at making tough decisions and votes independently.
“I don’t vote along to get along,” she said. “I vote my conscience; I vote my heart; I vote my mind. I’m a very good listener. I’m not very talkative. A lot of people like to continue to talk, but I’m not that kind of person. I want to get the point across, and it is what it is.”
Chivers said her success in District 3 is due to looking out for her residents’ needs and serving as their voice. They often call her if they have a problem or need help, and she responds by finding a person who can help and calls back to make sure the problem is fixed.
Chivers said the best way the city can avoid lawsuits is to address problems quickly. Her plan to earn more revenue for the city is to attract manufacturing companies that will create more high paying jobs by working with Palestine Economic Development Corporation.
The District 3 representative has held board positions on many civic organizations, including the National Association for Advancement of Colored People, National League of Cities, National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, Texas Municipal League, Texas Association of Black City Council Members, Sisters United, Friends of the Library, Champions for Children, The Birthing Foundation, Family Outreach, Inc., Anderson County Chapter of the American Red Cross, CrimeStoppers, Anderson County Concerned Citizens, Inc. and the Anderson County Appraisal Board.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of our fair city, and I have a strong desire to continue to do so,” she said. “I feel that I am the most qualified individual to serve in the official capacity as the mayor for the city of Palestine.”
Justin Florence
District 6 City Councilman Justin Florence was elected to the Palestine City Council in May 2021. District 6 covers a large southeast section of the city that includes Palestine High School, where he teaches health science classes and a dual credit program that offers an emergency medical technician course of study.
Florence is a lifetime resident of Palestine and has a family of five daughters. He said he wants to continue working with the city council and bring stability to Palestine’s city government.
“We had some turmoil that arose in Council in the fall and early spring,” Florence said. “I want to let people see that we’re going to have some stability and try to restore the confidence they have in local government.”
Florence completed a bachelor’s degree in business and organizational management at Texas A&M University-Commerce and has more than 20 years experience of running his own small business as an emcee and deejay at weddings, proms and class reunions.
Florence wants the Council to focus on the budget, emergency preparedness, the Downtown Revitalization Process and develop better transparency and communication.
“I feel the city has to get to a point where we over-communicate what we’re doing so that we can’t leave any doubt with our citizens where money is being spent and what we’re working on,” Florence said.
Before joining the PHS faculty Florence worked as a paramedic for 22 years at Palestine Regional Medical Center and has one to two years of flight training.
If not elected mayor, Florence plans to continue to represent District 6 through the end of his term in May 2023.
“I’ve been taking care of people in this community well over 20 years and I continue to serve by teaching and by being in local government,” he said. “I want to leave the city a better place than when we found it.”
Ava Harmon
District 2 City Councilwoman Ava Harmon was elected to the Palestine City Council during the May 2021 regular election. District 2 covers the large southern section of the city from the Union Pacific railroad yard to south of Willow Creek Parkway. A smaller portion of District 2 includes the Anderson County Courthouse and neighborhoods east to Loop 256.
Harmon has worked at Eilenberger’s Bakery for six years, where she serves as operations manager. She grew up and attended school in Houston and earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in communication at Stephen F. Austin State University.
She directed tourism in Nacogdoches for 15 years then moved to Palestine in 1997 and worked as Director of the Visitors and Convention Bureau for six years. She also previously served on the Main Street and Meals on Wheels boards and currently serves on the board of WE CARE Palestine.
Harmon said the current city council works well together and is making progress on projects that will help the city. She wants to continue improvements on the city’s infrastructure for revitalization of the downtown area.
“We’re trying to focus our attention on things that need to be fixed that have not been fixed in a while,” Harmon said. “With my experience and my background I can help Palestine to continue moving forward.”
She also said the council is working on some “good things” for Palestine, including the $10 million downtown revitalization project and the annexation of land that includes the new Kim’s Convenience Store on Highway 19 to bring more tax revenue for the city.
Harmon added that her experience as a former city employee and member of statewide tourism boards help her understand how local and state levels of government operate.
Her self-described strengths are in communications, marketing and tourism. She described herself as a good listener and a problem solver.
“I like hearing peoples’ opinions,” Harmon said. “I think I would be a mayor that is open to anybody and everybody.”
Mitchell Jordan
Mitchell Jordan is running for mayor in the May 7 special election on the platform of emergency preparedness, increasing Palestine’s revenue stream and unifying citizens. He believes he has the experience, ideas and leadership the city needs.
Jordan lost his first bid for mayor in 2021 to Dana Goolsby in the regular election run-off by only 10 votes and sees the special election as a new opportunity to serve as mayor.
A three-year employee of the U.S. Postal Service, Jordan, 43, is also a father of four children and a member of the Salt Works Road Church of Christ. He graduated from Palestine High School and attended both Tyler Junior College and Trinity Valley Community College before serving six years on city council from 2016 to 2021.
As a former District 2 representative, Jordan tsaid he saw a series of natural disasters that made an impression on him. These include the flood of April 2016, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the polar vortex of February 2021, during which he helped senior citizens and nursing home residents by delivering water.
After seeing the effects of those disasters, Jordan wants to ensure the city has “a strong emergency management plan” and director. He also plans to organize a coalition of city workers and nonprofit groups that respond to emergencies.
“I believe in being prepared, definitely,” he said. “In case of a disaster, we’d have an automatic fleet on the road checking on people.”
Jordan’s economic goals include development of the North Loop, working to attract housing builders, and drawing businesses that can bring additional revenue to the city.
Jordan said the city can fix many of its problems such as poor roads by earning more revenue. Instead of raising taxes, Jordan wants to implement good planning and work with the Palestine Economic Development Corporation to broaden the tax base by attracting new businesses.
“I truly believe that Palestine could be the most competitive, thriving-est city in East Texas,” he said. “We need to work with PEDC to start pinpointing those needs that Palestine has.”
Jordan urged citizens to vote for the candidate who has the best ideas instead of people they know. He wants to establish a culture for the city council and city employees that focuses on service to citizens and support of Christian values. He also wants to unify the community through events. He said he demonstrated that in January by organizing a Unity Rally in Reagan Park in January two days after an anti-Semitic rally.
“My mission is to have something going every single month in the community to where it brings our community together, to where we don’t even give an organization like that breathing room in Palestine because it’s toxic and it’s dangerous,” Jordan said.
Jordan also wants to prevent water cut-offs to homes of veterans and senior citizens by setting up a special fund that residents can donate to voluntarily. The fund would help those vulnerable groups if they fall behind on bill payments.
He also plans to encourage all council members to hold at least one town hall meeting per year in their districts to determine citizens’ needs.
“My whole mission in running for mayor is the fact that I love my community more than anybody,” Jordan said. “I believe in public service.”
Alex Nemer
Alex Nemer is running for mayor after five decades as a mineral rights attorney and public servant for Anderson County and the city of Palestine. He wants “to get the city back on the right track” by leading city council meetings with orderliness, clarifying vague language in the city’s environmental code and reducing the city’s involvement in lawsuits.
After 51 years, Nemer is still a member in good standing with the State Bar of Texas. He currently serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and previously belonged to the City Charter Review Committee and the Water Meter Task Force. He’s also a member of the St. Philip's Episcopal Church vestry and works from home in Palestine as an attorney for a Dallas-based trust.
“My campaign sign says, ‘I have the experience to lead the change we need’ and no one else has the experience that I do,” Nemer said.
If elected as mayor, Nemer intends to improve city council meetings and give residents the ability to express their rights to free speech while respecting everyone’s time.
“I want things to get back to the business of the city, and in particular I want city council meetings to be run with the orderly business dispatch,” Nemer said. “I want all citizens to feel like they have access to the city council, and I don’t want the idea of a good old boys club existing.”
He said the city’s environmental code has a part that needs to be revised. Notices are not clearly worded and mention fines of up to $2,000 a day that are not supported by the environmental code.
“The way that code is written now, there’s too much flexibility in there,” Nemer said. “It needs to be much, much, much more specific about notice. It does not give the notice to the citizens that should be required.”
Lawsuits against the city are another problem Nemer said he can address as mayor.
“I have the experience to be able to keep the city out of needless lawsuits and to make certain that contracts are executed in a fashion that will keep us out of lawsuits,” he said.
Nemer also wants to extend the runway at the Palestine Airport by 1,000 feet to accommodate medium-sized aircraft and result in more revenue from fuel sales. Federal and state grants for building runways are likely available to cover 90% of the cost.
A graduate of Palestine High School, Nemer earned a bachelor of arts from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches and a doctor of jurisprudence from the University of Texas in Austin in 1971.
His first appointment was as Assistant County Attorney in 1971. He ran and was elected to the office of County Attorney in 1976 and later served as the city’s municipal judge more than once while practicing privately. After 1985 Nemer traveled from Dallas to Palestine and finally moved back to care for family in 2010.
Nemer said he was asked to run for mayor in 2021, but at that time his mother was in hospice and he couldn’t run a campaign. However, the current special election is an opportunity to fulfill their request.
“I was asked by a group of people to run for mayor during the last mayoral election,” he said. “So when all this falderal occurred with this city council and special election, I felt an obligation to the people who had asked me before to run.”
