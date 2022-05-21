After starting out in Fort Worth, Dr. Rachel Merrifield made a full journey around the globe to find her way back to the Lone Star State as a Pediatrician for Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Merrifield is one of four new physicians to join Palestine Regional within the last year.
“Pediatric care is a growing need in our community and Dr. Merrifield will be an important addition to further our mission to make our communities healthier,” said Roy Finch, Chief Executive Officer of Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Merrifield was born in Fort Worth, and then moved to China where she lived until she graduated from high school. She attended Wheaton College in Illinois and graduated with a degree in biology.
Merrifield returned to Texas and obtained her medical degree at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. During medical school she trained at Dallas Children’s Hospital and worked with premature infants in the Parkland Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her pediatric residency was completed at the John A. Burns School of Medicine in Oahu, Hawaii.
Merrifield was born in Texas. Her family traveled a lot when she was a child, living in China, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Hawaii.
“I had not previously heard of Palestine, but I was looking for an area that would be close to my family,” she said.
She arrived at the end of August 2021 and has enjoyed exploring the area.
“My favorite thing to do is to walk through the neighborhoods and see these amazing old homes,” she said. “I did not realize how many beautiful Victorian-era homes were here. It makes me feel so nostalgic. I just love that. Each house is just so incredibly unique. I do a lot of walking with my dogs. So I get to see a lot of those.”
Merrifield said she has already developed a solid personal community in Palestine. She’s visited several churches and found a couple she likes and has even joined a couple of Bible study groups.
“That has been a solid point for me,” she said. “To have people that I can relate to and be friends with.”
Merrifield is the dog-mom of two redbone coon hounds named Ann and Dan.
“I read the book Where the Red Fern Grows in fifth grade and always wanted those dogs,” she said.
Merrifield said she loves to read and reads a lot of different types of literature. She also likes to do things with her hands and loves crafting, especially knitting, sewing and crocheting.
One project she has been working on is reupholstering her couch.
Merrifield loves children of all ages and enjoys building relationships and supporting kids and families as they establish their healthcare goals and needs.
She is excited to be a part of Palestine Regional Medical Center and is proud to work with such a fantastic team of practitioners.
Merrifield is seeing patients at her office at Palestine Pediatrics located at 4002 South Loop 256, Suite M in Palestine.
She sees patients from infant to 18 years of age.
Her specialties include general pediatric care, well and sick child visits, immunizations and vaccines, acute and chronic illnesses, pediatric mental health, sports physicals, school and camp physicals.
Merrifield’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To schedule an appointment, please call 903-731-5030.
