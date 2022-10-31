On Nov. 8, Texas voters will cast ballots for the state’s highest positions, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, as well as for state legislators and others. Federal and local positions will also be on the ballot.
Karen D. Taylor, the incumbent candidate and Democratic candidate, goes up against Republican candidate Tammy Lightfoot for Anderson County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2.
Here is an introduction to these candidates in their own words:
Tammy Lightfoot
Tammy Lightfoot began her career at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in 1993.
“My knowledge of this community has come through experience,” Lightfoot said. “While working at the Gurney Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, on patrol I saw first hand problems with our county roads and servicing and communities.”
By 1995 Lightfoot had become a full time deputy and in the year 2000 she started serving as a Bailiff at the Anderson County Courthouse.
“My experience at the courthouse gave me first hand what it takes to manage the civil process, and properly apply court room rules and decorum,” Lightfoot said.
In 2012, Lightfoot took the position of Emergency Management Coordinator where she said she was able to further her experience in the process of preparing for future emergencies, working with local fire departments, emergency service, elected officials, and applying for grants to ensure the county’s readiness.
In 2017 she returned to serve with the sheriff’s office, where she was made Sergeant over the Civil Division by Sheriff Rudy Flores.
“In short, I’ve spent the past 30 years proudly serving the citizens of our county,” Lightfoot said. “I appreciate each of you, and would be honored to serve as Justice of the Peace.”
Karen D. Taylor
My name is Karen D. Taylor (nee Casteel). I am a lifelong resident of Palestine; Anderson County. I am a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. I am a Christian and strive to live my life as such. My husband, Sylvester Taylor, and I have raised our children and grandchildren right here in Precinct 2. Your struggles, concerns and victories are mine as well.
I am the current Justice of the Peace Pct 2 in Anderson County. I was unanimously appointed to this position in November 2020 by the Anderson County Judge and Commissioners Court from a group of five candidates, including my current opponent.
Since accepting this appointment, I have relied on my 14 years of training and experience as the court clerk for previous Judge Carl E. Davis. I began my career with Anderson County in July 2006 as clerk for Davis. I trained and learned all that I could from him so that I could on day assume his position. Aside from the wealth of knowledge imparted by Davis, I also gained experience from the other Justices here in Anderson County. That knowledge and experience was strengthened by annual training from the Texas Justice Court Training Center. I feel that I have an abundance of experience to continue to serve as Justice of the Peace Pct 2.
I have a great working relationship with all the law enforcement entities that I work closely with on a daily basis, as well as other county offices. I offer courteous, efficient and effective assistance to anyone who finds themselves in need of service at this office. I believe in great customer service, and try to ensure that any experience with the Justice of the Peace Pct 2 Office is a positive experience. I have no catchy campaign slogans or empty promises. I simply and sincerely wish to service you as well as I possibly can within the perimeters that the law and statues that govern this office allows.
My previous employment history that I have are as follows:
I was employed with the Palestine Herald-Press from 1999 through 2006. While at the newspaper, I held numerous positions. I began as a Classified Advertising Salesperson and was the office coordinator upon my departure.
I was employed with Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division prior to the Palestine Herald-Press. My tenure with TDCJ began in 1989 and ended in 1999. I started as the switchboard operator and ultimately ended my career as a correctional officer.
My entrance in the workforce began while I was a student at Palestine High School. I began working at Winn Dixie grocery store during my senior year and was employed there until 1989.
My experiences in my life and the workforce vary greatly. I believe that all of the experiences have helped to mold me and prepare me for the person that I am today. I sincerely feel that I am the best person for the position of Justice of the Peace Pct 2. I thank you for your support and vote in this election. Allow me to continue to serve you with compassionate, level headed, common sense leadership.
