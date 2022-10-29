On Nov. 8, Texas voters will cast ballots for the state’s highest positions, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, as well as for state legislators and others. Federal and local positions will also be on the ballot.
Rashad Q. Mims, the incumbent candidate and Democratic candidate, goes up against Republican candidate David Braun for Anderson County County Commissioner Precinct 2.
Here is an introduction to these candidates in their own words:
David Braun
I am a former Palestine Police Sergeant, Minister, and retired Teacher from Windham School District/TDCJ.
I have a strong desire to serve the people of Pct 2 and all of Anderson County.
I am a survivor! In September 2017, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgekins Lymphoma with 52% in my bones. After 12 Chemo treatments I went into remission and have been cancer free from that time.
I also survived two heart ablations and am stronger and in better health than at any other time.
If elected your Commissioner I will address our roads, bridges, and infrastructure as well as use my money management skills to pay off our $25 million debt.
I will make myself available to my constituents to listen to your comments and recommendations.
I will only serve the people of Anderson County, especially in Pct 2.
I have not received campaign contributions or endorsements in this General Election to fairly serve all citizens of Anderson County.
As your Commissioner I will bring wisdom, experience, and integrity to the office and together we can make Palestine and Anderson County a better and safer place in which to live.
Thank you for your support!
Rashad Q. Mims
I'm an Anderson County native who grew up in the city of Palestine. I am a 1998 graduate of Palestine High School, where I played football and basketball, participated in track-and-field and played in the band. I studied business on a Methodist scholarship at Lon Morris College. Continued my education by studying criminal justice Trinity Valley Community College.
I'm married to Deonta Mims; we have been married 20 years. Deonta and I are the proud parents of two wonderful children, Nadia and Rashad II. I love spending time with family. We enjoy traveling, eating food from different cultures, going to museums, learning history, going to sporting events and concerts. I also enjoy being a chef, cooking is one of my specialties. I enjoy going to church, we are members of Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church, and my family stands on strong Christian principles.
I was first elected on Nov. 6, 2006, and I have served in his current position for the past 15 years. I was elected at the age of 26 and made history as being the youngest elected Commissioner in the State of Texas at that time.
On Oct. 6, 2011, I received certification from the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas upon completion of the Commissioner's Court Advanced Curricular program. I also completed the Commissioners Court Leadership Academy spread over two years, sponsored by the V.G. Young Institute of County Government, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. I completed this leadership academy on Aug. 16, 2018.
I'm a board member of the East Texas Council of Governments. I also have served on the board of directors for Meals on Wheels and was instrumental in the completion of the move to the new facility that houses the Meals on Wheels. We are able to feed more senior citizens in Anderson County and host more events in the new location. I am a member of the North & East Regional Association of Texas County Judges and Commissioner's Association. A member of the Texas Association of Black County Commissioner's, where I have been president and the vice president of the Association. I am the Senior County Commissioner on the current Commissioner's Court and County Judge Pro Tem in Anderson County.
I'm seeking re-election asking you to stick with someone that you have actually seen working for you. In this line of work, there are new challenges that we face every day. We constantly have to meet the needs of our constituents. There are sometimes needs we cannot meet because the law does not permit us to. Based on my experience, I believe that I am the best candidate to continue on the growth and work that's being done in Anderson County Pct 2, and all of Anderson County. I came in willing to learn and I actually use all of the resources that are given to us to be better commissioners. I take advantage of the schooling that's provided and the training. I have over 300 hours of continuing education training for County Governments. I never forget that there are legal advisers in Austin just a phone call away. Challenges may come, but leadership skills and the ability to listen to people will carry you a long way.
My priorities as a Commissioner is to make sure that the road and bridge crew are making sure that the creeks are unclogged and clear of debris. Ensuring that water does not build-up on the roads, along with black top maintenance and mowing.
People love to see their roads kept up. Since I have been in office, I've re-surfaced over 100 miles of road. I try to focus on infrastructure, keeping the roads maintained by making necessary repairs. Since I've been Commissioner, I've tried to schedule four sets of mowing a full round each mowing season. I also implemented a tree trimmer program where dead trees are removed from the right-of-way and others are trimmed. Anderson County Pct 2 Maybe considered as a smallest precinct in the county because we have the least number of roads, but we get the least amount of funds because of this. As a Commissioner I effectively use all of the resources that are given to Pct 2 and get just as much work done as one of the larger Precincts. That is effective use of the budget!
Some of my other priorities are the elderly and the youth. We cannot forget the elderly, and we have to build-up our youth. I am also an advocate for economic growth in our community. As leaders, we always have to make our community better so that new companies will want to come to our county; that's the best way to build a tax base, I believe. Economic growth, to provide more services for our county. That’s has been very helpful in making previous budgets for Anderson County. This year, I along with the other members of the Commissioner's Court actively received Federal funds & Grants for Anderson County. We used those funds to buy generators for all rural water supply companies and had them installed in Anderson County. In addition to the $15,000 we give to all Volunteer Fire Departments annually in Anderson County, we awarded them an extra $50,000 each for new bunker gear, maintenance on pumps, equipment, vehicles, fire trucks, hoses, etc. Helped bring Broadband Internet to remote areas of Anderson County residents and continuing working on more residents. Helped Meals on Wheels with an extra $100,000 in addition to the yearly funds that we give. Helped every school district in Anderson County with COVID Funds. These are just a few.
This year the State of Texas raised your Appraisals by 10%. This is something that the Commissioner's Court did not have any control over. We immediately jumped into action to see what relief that we could give to the Taxpayers of Anderson County. Now, I'm a property owner in Anderson County and no one wants to pay high taxes. In conclusion this Commissioner's Court lowered the County Tax Rate by 5.24%. One of the largest in Anderson County’s history.
I enjoy being a representative for the people and serving as a voice for the ones who cannot speak for themselves. I like being able to help make decisions that better the community that we live in. It is satisfying knowing that the decisions we make today will better the community for tomorrow, knowing that I'm a difference-maker, a true leader that the people can count on.
That's why I am seeking Re-election for Anderson County Commissioner Pct 2.
Early voting begin held at the Anderson County Annex through Friday, Nov. 4. Eligible voters can cast their ballots at any location within their county of residence. If you plan to vote by mail, you must first submit an application by Oct. 28. Laws passed last year now make it a requirement to include your Texas Driver’s License number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. The Secretary of State Office recommends you include both numbers to better ensure your application is accepted.
