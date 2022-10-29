A special election was ordered by the city of Palestine to be held on Nov. 8, 2022, to fill the unexpired term of office of Council District 6. The council seat was vacated by Justin Florence upon being elected mayor earlier this year.
Three candidates are on the ballot for the District 6 seat. They are as follows:
Dr. Mary Cox
Mary Cox, PhD, is a Clinical Psychologist who has practiced in Palestine for over 40 years.
Cox graduated from the Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine in 1981. She has lived in District 6 for almost 40 years and served the City of Palestine on the Planning and Zoning Committee for 25 years. She also currently serves on the Presbyterian Church’s Administrative Committee.
Cox raised three children in Palestine with decidedly different collegiate ties.
“Both of my sons graduated from Texas A&M in 1988 and 1991,” Cox said. “My daughter took a different path and graduated from the University of Texas in 1994. The mix of Aggies and a Longhorn makes for a lot of fun during family gatherings.”
With four decades of working and serving in Palestine, Cox feels she has a lot to offer as the representative of District 6.
“I will do my best to represent the district’s wants and needs at the City Council,” Cox said. “I would give particular attention to issues of code enforcement, street maintenance and repair.”
Langdon Elliott
Langdon Elliott is a Palestine native, graduating from Palestine High School in 2001 where he played football, soccer and was a district champion in discus for the PHS Track & Field team. Following graduation Elliott attended Baylor University, receiving his degree in Marketing and Management. Elliott works as an investor and serves on the Main Street Advisory Board. He and his wife Tiffany have a four year-old daughter, Cora Cinclare. The family has been back in Palestine since 2014, residing in District 6 since that time.
“My goal is to provide a strategic and dynamic leadership style with excellent work ethic and demonstrated success engaging partners,” Elliott said. “I will collaborate well with board to set long term vision and implement short term goals centered on Palestine's mission of sustainable growth.”
Elliott hopes to position Palestine to take advantage of economic opportunities afforded as an East Texas community with rich history and budding location. To embrace innovation and inspire others to advance in the culture sector.
“I put into motion the application process to be recognized by the Texas Commission of the Arts, a certification this town will see the many benefits from,” Elliott said. “I hope to influence many positive reverberating impacts to the community that has given so much to my family and me.”
Christopher Gibbs
Christopher Gibbs is a born-again Christian, husband, father, and U.S. Army veteran. His family moved to Palestine in 2020 and they are excited to return to their home state to set up family roots after serving in the military. Chris enlisted in 2009 and earned his commission as an Engineer Officer in 2011. He has led in several capacities, both overseas and domestically.
Chris holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology with Cum Laude honors from the University of North Texas. He currently is employed by Nucor, a Fortune 100 company that greatly values being involved in local communities.
“After watching council meetings and looking for ways to become more involved in the Palestine community, I was appointed to the Airport Advisory Board,” Gibbs said. “My goal is to increase awareness around the economic impacts of our airport and to contribute to its growth. I feel strongly about being involved within the local community and I encourage others to become involved to work together.”
Chris and his family are active members of First Baptist Church and in other areas of the community. He has also enjoyed volunteering while being involved with the Historic Texas Theatre and has been cast in two plays. Most of all, Chris has enjoyed meeting new people and building relationships.
“I look forward to being part of a City Council that is looking ahead,” Gibbs said. “I believe being a new face is a strength to help bring outside and fresh perspectives to this community while upholding Palestine’s rich history,” Gibbs said. “I understand hard work and I am committed to serving.”
District 6 voters can vote early at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex located at 703 N. Mallard Street, Suite 103b until Friday, Nov. 4.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. District 6 voters may vote at that time at the following locations:
• Palestine High School, 1600 South Loop 256
• New Christian Fellowship Church, 1500 W. Reagan Street
• Palestine ISD Administrative Offices, 1007 E. Park Avenue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.