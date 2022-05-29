Observed on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is the day we mourn all United States military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces.
Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day weekend to honor and mourn those who died, placing American flags on the graves of military personnel.
In Anderson County, members of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 8924 in Palestine placed flags on the headstones of veterans throughout the county Saturday, May 21 to honor them this Memorial Day.
One of those graves belonged to Elliot Ramsay a World War I, World War II and Korean War Veteran interned at Roselawn Park Cemetery. Ramsay enlisted in the Army in 1918 and served in three wars retiring in 1959 as a Lieutenant Colonel.
In honor of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country, the staff at All Star Ford in Palestine enthusiastically welcomes everyone to its Memorial Day cookout and giveaway on Monday, May 30.
The crew will be grilling hamburgers and sausage from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
At 4 p.m. All Star will give away an RTIC 45 cooler valued at $250, and a Traeger grill valued at $699.
The team at All Star urges everyone to bring your family and friends and honor those who gave their lives for our freedom. All Star Ford is located at 2929 South Loop 256 in Palestine.
For more information call 903-729-2171, visit their website at allstarfordpalestine.com or follow them on Facebook.
Memorial day is also considered the unofficial beginning of summer in the U.S. There are many East Texas weekend activities and festivals to help us celebrate.
On Saturday, the downtown square in Rusk will be the center of excitement and activity as the Rusk Chamber of Commerce hosts its' 36th annual Fair on the Square on Saturday, May 28. With a large presence of arts and craft vendors, food trucks, local businesses, entertainment, and visitors from across the state, the Fair on the Square is a “must attend” event to kick off your summer.
Also on tap is the 25th annual Bluegrass Gospel Festival at Salmon Lake Park in Grapeland. Bands and musicians from all over the country will be on hand to present music from a simpler time. Great food, hiking and swimming will also be a big part of what promises to be a fantastic weekend.
Salmon Lake Park is located at 247 Salmon Lake Road in Grapeland.
Palestine’s Farmers Market will be the site for some Memorial Day fun. Find fresh produce, arts and crafts and more to enhance your weekend celebrations. The market, open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, is located at 803 West Spring St. in Palestine.
