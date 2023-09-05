A Palestine couple has honored the memory of their late tenant with a mural.
James "Jim" Allen Woolverton, 71, passed away in April. Jim Woolverton had been a tenant, and friend, of Jim and Andrea Bars for 15 years.
“He was a real kind person,” Jim Bars said. “He’d often sit in his truck, listening to music. People would wave to him and he’d wave back. People stopped, visited and made friends with him.”
Jim became well known for being the neighborhood “watchdog.”
“After he passed away, people would stop and ask, ‘Where’s that fella that sat in his truck?'” Jim Bars said.
To honor Jim Woolverton’s memory, Jim Bars commissioned Aaron Taylor to paint a mural on the back of their garage.
Taylor, an artist by trade, who does tattoos and murals, has painted murals throughout south Texas and California. Taylor also painted the mural at Railyard Customs & Collision. Jim Bars said Taylor’s medium of choice is Krylon spray paint.
The mural features the U.S. and Texas flags, yellow roses and depicts Jim Woolverston waving to those that passed by.
Jim Woolverton was a native of Palestine. He was born May 3, 1951 to parents Nuel Woolverton and June Poole Woolverton.
He was survived by a host of family and friends, including two sons, two sisters, two brothers and eight grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.