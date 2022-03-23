MEXICO CITY (AP) — A half-dozen legislators from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party joined Wednesday in creating a congressional “Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee,” almost a month after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.
It was the latest in a string of events that suggest there is some sympathy for Russia in Mexico’s ruling party, despite the invasion.
About two dozen congress members from Morena and the allied Labor Party applauded Russian Ambassador Viktor Koronelli Wednesday after he addressed the committee, which met at Congress.
“For us this is a sign of support, of friendship, of solidarity in these complicated times in which my country is not just facing a special military operation in Ukraine, but a tremendous media war,” Koronelli said. “Russia didn’t start this war, it is finishing it.”
Russia has outlawed calling the invasion by that name, and instead calls it “a special military operation.”
