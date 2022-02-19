The excitement was palpable as roughly 100 sixth through 12th grade students lined the hallway inside the University Academy Palestine campus Thursday morning. They witnessed as University of Texas at Tyler representatives granted a $40,000 scholarship of $10,000 per year over four years to senior Rashad Mims II, who has attended since the third grade.
Mims, 18, is one of 75 students admitted to the university’s honors program out of 400 applicants and one of only 25 students to receive the competitive honors scholarship.
UA Superintendent Joann Simmons praised Mims’ personality and work ethic.
“Rashad is a hard worker. He’s polite, he’s professional, he’s someone everyone would want on their team,” Simmons said.
All 400 applicants competed with an essay, interview and a grade point average above 3.75. Only one other student from the UA school district, which includes campuses in Tyler and Longview, received the same scholarship.
The UA senior plans to study mechanical engineering as an undergraduate and wants to later attend law school to become a patent lawyer. He gives the Academy credit for helping him prepare for college, including 60 hours of credits he has already earned toward a bachelor’s degree.
“There’s a culture of being a proactive student; there’s a sense of community,” he said.
That included calling math teacher Larry Richmond for help when he needed it and playing chess after school.
Mims is the son of Deonta and Rashad Mims II, Anderson County Commissioner Precinct 2. The proud father said the daily time he spent with his children from a young age shaped their personalities.
“I asked God when I got this position if he would allow me to be able to have time with my children, so I made it a priority every day to have breakfast and lunch with them,” the elder Mims said. “We’ve been very hands-on parents. We’ve known his study ability from a young age.”
Daughter Nadia Faith Mims graduated from UA Palestine in 2021 and is now majoring in biology at UT Tyler after winning a smaller scholarship to attend.
Dr. Carolyn Salter has known the younger Mims since he was young and said he has always shown a promising future.
“He’s smart, hard-working, humble and respectful,” Salter said.
Also attending the ceremony were grandparents Anthony and Lisa Thomas, aunt Crystal McNeal and the Rev. Eric E. Williams of Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Palestine.
