When the group Tony and Pals sings and entertains residents at nursing and assisted living facilities, one person who stands out is pianist Wanda Bing Thompson. At 91, Thompson is old enough to be a resident but remains sharper than many her age, possibly due to her dedication to music.
After almost eight decades as a pianist, Thompson can back up almost any tune from memory, a coping skill she developed as her eyesight began to dim. Her music still delights others as she accompanies singers and instrumentalists.
Thompson plays frequently with the Pals, led by Tony Rhone since 2006. The group includes several singers and usually draws a dozen or more residents who sing along or listen to traditional gospel and folk tunes. Thompson’s piano accompaniment provides a solid backdrop for the joyful noise.
In addition to playing for residents, Thompson performs at churches and special events such as weddings and funerals. She said sharing her music is her way of helping others.
“Mostly they know I will come and play,” Thomason said. “I’ve always pitched in and helped people. I’ve had a lot of fun in my life. I’ve enjoyed it very much and I still do.”
Thompson has held many jobs and even owned a store in Elkhart but has no plans to stop playing.
“I could sit at the piano and play all day long,” Thompson said. “My life has always been in the music world.”
Thompson started playing piano in Elkhart at age 12 when her music teacher needed an accompanist to keep the choir on key. She noticed Thompson had a good ear and chose to teach her piano so she could play back up for choirs as the pair traveled to different schools.
She later played with a group called the Gospel Heirs led by guitarist Terry Garner for 15 years. At other times she taught piano to primary students and taught Sunday school. Gospel music is her favorite.
Rhone’s group includes up to eight members throughout the week, who sing at five facilities. They help Thompson carry in her electronic keyboard and distribute music folders to the residents. On Mondays they sing at Legacy at Town Creek; Tuesdays at Elkhart Oaks Care Center and Dogwood Trails Assisted Living Center; Wednesdays at Windermere Assisted Living; and Thursdays at Brookdale.
They sing “He lives,” “On the Jericho Road,” “How Great Thou Art,” and many others. They also tell stories and jokes and sing folk tunes like “My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean.”
Mabel Abbott, who has lived at Brookdale for nine years, said she enjoys singing with the group.
Brookdale resident Ruth Price said she sings with the group every time they come. She’s unable to read the printed music due to macular degeneration but sings the gospel music from memory. She missed singing with the group during the COVID-19 shutdown and is glad they have returned.
“I’ve been singing most of these songs since I was 10-years-old in church choir and most of them just don’t leave you,” Price said. “I’m grateful for the songs.”
