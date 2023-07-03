For most people July 4 is a big occasion. We celebrate the birth of our nation. Many people get a day off to enjoy all the fun that summer has to offer. Fireworks will fill the evening sky and national pride will be celebrated. Modelle Hargrove of Palestine, better known as "Modie" to her closest family, will celebrate a different kind of occasion, however, as she arrives at the century mark this Forth of July.
It was July 4, 1923 when Hargrove made her debut, and she's been making grand entrances ever since.
"She is just amazing," said niece-in-law Doris Shirey. "She is the wittiest person. Her mind is wonderful and she is in excellent health. You would never know she is turning 100."
Hargrove married the love of her life, Neil Hargrove, Jr., in 1954. They were married for 52 years until his passing in 2006.
"I miss him every day," Hargrove said. "I never regretted saying 'I do.' He was the dearest and the best."
Their 52 years of marriage netted the Hargroves a lifetime of stories and adventures, but never any children. Hargrove is blessed to have several nieces and nephews, however, and claims them all as her own.
"I live here with her in Palestine," Shirey said. "My husband, her nephew, and I committed a long time ago to live with her so she wouldn't have to leave her home for assisted living. My husband passed a few years ago and she has been such a joy and a blessing for me."
Hargrove stays fit and healthy by walking, albeit at a slower pace due to her bad knees, but still enjoys gardening, fishing and attending church functions as well. She does love her Mexican food, she is a regular at Little Mexico, and is a sucker for some fresh catfish.
"She also renewed her drivers license at age 98!" Shirey said. "No glasses were required. I do all of the driving these days, but she still carries a valid license and owns a car."
Hargrove says the secret to her longevity is her love of the Lord and serving him every day, and her advice for life is simple.
"Seek the Lord for all your answers," Hargrove said. "And work hard at something you love to do and have a passion for."
There will be a 100th Birthday celebration for Hargrove Tuesday, July 4th at the Church of Glad Tidings, located at 2093 Hwy 155 in Palestine.
Happy Birthday Ms. Modie Hargrove.
