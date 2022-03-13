The reigning Miss Texas, Mallory Fuller, headlines the opening performance of the Dogwood Jamboree’s 18th season at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19. A native of Fairfield, Fuller will play the country music fiddle tunes “Flop Ear Mule,” “Orange Blossom Special,” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
Fuller, 24, captured the Miss Texas crown in June and placed as a top 10 finalist in December’s Miss America 100th anniversary pageant in Uncasville, Connecticut. She performed “Flop Ear Mule” in the Miss America competition.
She first performed in the Dogwood Jamboree’s Youth Talent Search Contest at age 10 with her sisters Morgan and Madison. Madison captured the Miss Texas title in 2018.
Mallory’s social impact initiative as Miss Texas focuses on suicide prevention and activism that includes public speeches, two children’s books, and support for the Jason Flatt Act in 2015, which was later passed into law. She is currently studying communication pathology at Baylor University.
The Jamboree is heralded as “Country Music At Its Best,” and features classic country music and comedy in a Branson-style performance. The show also features a variety of singers and instrumentalists from around the region.
Other performers include recording artist Eric Maler of Corsicana, last year’s youth talent competition winners, the Gent Mountain Grassburs of Palestine, Liz and Danny Gallant, Cameron Fulp, and Joe Hancock, Sissy Perry, Mike Kellogg and Stephen Snoe.
“The quality of the Jamboree and the performers are equal in many respects to other country music productions,” said Dan Manuel, show founder and host. “If you have never attended one of the shows, make a point to bring the family out and enjoy the music, artists and comedy at the evening performance and vote for your favorite artist in the talent search contest.”
The Jamboree’s Youth Talent Search Contest features two performances.
Tickets for the Jamboree cost $18 for adults and $8 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 years and younger get in free. Tickets are available at the door or at Hometown Pharmacy, Cavender’s Boots and Mail & More in Palestine.
For information call 903-729-7080 or visit www.dogwoodjamboree.com.
