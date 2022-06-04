An Amber Alert for a missing child was canceled early Thursday morning after the 3-month-old boy was dropped off at a Corsicana hotel. The boy’s father is belived to have shot his mother and grandmother in the head and kidnapped the baby Wednesday night from Spring, Texas.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Mansa Igbokwe was abducted by his father, Obinna Igbokwe, around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in a white 2008 Honda Accord.
Corsicana police took the baby into their care around midnight after a man dropped off the child in a car seat at a local hotel and said he would be right back, but never returned.
Police learned the suspect left in a white passenger car and additional alerts were sent out to Ellis and Navarro County law enforcement agencies that he was in the area.
At about 1:05 am, Ennis Police Department Officers located the white Honda the suspect was driving and attempted to stop the vehicle. After a short pursuit, the Honda stopped in a parking lot where officers saw and heard a single gunshot come from inside. Officers began life-saving measures and summoned medical personnel, but due to the severity of the injury Igbokwe succumbed to his wounds at about 5:20 am at a Dallas Hospital.
“Mansa Igbokwe is safe and unharmed and has been reunited with his family,” stated the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. “Our hearts are with the family affected by this tragic and horrific crime and we are working with the victims to ensure they receive support and assistance.”
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Obinna Igbokwe’s wife, Tangela Igbokwe, was taken to a local hospital, where she was last listed in critical condition. The child’s grandmother, who was also Obinna Igbokwe’s mother-in-law, Linda Larkins, died from her injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
This investigation is being completed across multiple jurisdictions and involves the Corsicana Police Department, Ennis Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Spring is near Houston, about 200 miles south of Dallas. The child and father were found near Corsicana, more than 160 miles from home.
