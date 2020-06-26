Jerri Light Baker, 79, and her daughter, Monica Anne Lee, 54, were found Thursday. Family, friends, and law enforcement had been looking for them since June 11.
The mother-daughter pair were found by a family member vacationing in Melbourne, Florida, the Leon County Sheriff's Office reported.
Baker and Lee, both from the Buffalo, Texas/Leon County area, recently used a real estate company in Palestine to sell Baker’s home. After finalizing the paperwork on June 11, the two headed out on an unannounced road trip. When friends and family did not hear from them for a few days, law enforcement was contacted and an investigation launched.
With no bank activity from the two women since June 11, and no cell phone pings since June 12, law enforcement officers, family, and friends feared the worst. Both women were entered as missing persons in the National Crime Information Council/Texas Crime Information Center.
