The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has found missing woman Courtney Dollgener.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, a couple found Dollgener Saturday evening sitting on the side of the road in the 3900 block of FM 1817.
He said she was uninjured, except for some scratches and a possible spider bite, and in relatively good health. As a precaution, Dollgener will be examined by EMS and reunited with family.
Dollgener went missing Friday, April 21 when she was last seen in the area of FM 2419 and FM 1817. The Sheriff’s Office searched the woods and properties with scent dogs throughout that area Friday night and throughout the day Saturday.
Flores said the Sheriff's Office has utilized resources from city, county and state entities and surrounding counties, the search is been conducted on foot horseback, all-terrain vehicle, and via the use of drones and helicopters.
Flores said Dollgener has a diminished mental capacity and a habit of wandering from her residence and seeking shelter in unoccupied buildings and structures. The longest she has been missing in the past was four days.
He extended thanks to all the friends, neighbors, and searchers who assisted his department.
“Many thanks from the Sheriff and the Sheriff’s Office for all the help of the concerned citizens,” he said.
