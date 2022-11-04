The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has found missing woman Courtney Dollgener.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, deputies and a property owner located her in a cement storm shelter on property near the intersection of FM 1817 and FM 2419.
Flores said she was uninjured and in relatively good health. As a precaution, Dollgener was examined by EMS, afterwards she was reunited with family.
Dollgener is new to the area and went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 2 when she was last seen on FM 1817. The Sheriff’s Office had been searching the woods with scent dogs in area of FM 2419 and FM 1817.
Flores said she has a diminished mental capacity and a habit of wandering from her residence and seeking shelter in unoccupied buildings and structures. The longest she has been missing in the past was four days.
He extended thanks to all the friends, neighbors, and searchers who assisted his department, including Slocum Volunteer Fire Department, Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife, DPS Aircraft from Garland, Houston County Search and Rescue and Texas Forest Service Assistant as well as local volunteers.
“Many thanks from the Sheriff and the Sheriff’s Office for all the help of the concerned citizens,” he said.
