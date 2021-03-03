Missing Houston County woman, Jessica Zuckero, 34, was found, safe, Wednesday afternoon March 3.
“She was found safe and nothing was wrong,” Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove said.
Hargrove would not elaborate further as to where Zuckero was or why she had been missing.
Zuckero was last seen Thursday, Feb. 25 by her son. Her family reported her missing Sunday, Feb. 28.
An image of Zuckero was found on a game camera in the woods near CR 4505 in Houston County, off of Highway 287 South, the road where 4-H Shooting Range in located.
Sheriff Randy Hargrove, deputies, Houston County Search and Rescue, a scent-specific dog, and a Department of Public Safety helicopter actively searched for Zuckero until she was located Wednesday.
