Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Houston, Trinity, Cherokee and Anderson Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1145 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Saturday morning and continue rising to 16.6 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&