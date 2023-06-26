Mitchell Jordan is the newly elected Mayor of Palestine. Jordan won Saturday's runoff election with 54.20% of the votes over Krissy Clark's 45.20%.
"First, I want to thank God, for all that He is and does in my life," Jordan said in a statement issued after the totals were announced. "Proverbs 16:9 says, 'The heart of man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps.' My heart has been for the City of Palestine for a long time but sometimes we have to wait, but today the wait is over. Everything done in God’s perfect timing will establish our steps.
"I also want to thank my family and friends for their constant support and encouragement and I want to thank you, the citizens of Palestine who put their trust in me and cast their vote.
"I also want to say to those that didn’t vote for me that its OK, we live in a country where you have a right to vote for anyone you want to, and I encourage everyone to exercise that right. But I also want you to know that I will fight and work for every citizen whether you voted for me or not, together we can affect positive change that will benefit our entire community."
Jordan said he will fight for Veterans, senior citizens, children and the most vulnerable among us.
Jordan said he plans to explore avenues to bring in new industries, to provide more jobs to the citizens of our city and our county, to work to build up the city's infrastructure and improve the quality of life for all who love this city and want to see it succeed. He also plans to work with law enforcement and other first responders, as well.
"I have said it throughout my campaign that this is a 'WE' Community approach to government," Jordan said. "It takes all of us working together, sharing thoughts and ideas to move the City of Palestine forward."
According to the City of Palestine, Mitchell had a total of 834 votes to Clark’s 705 votes. These are the unofficial canvass totals. The voter totals are consider unofficial until a canvass of the election is held by the City Council. A canvass confirms that every ballot cast and counted, including mail-in, provisional, early voting and Election Day ballots, were valid. A canvass of the election is being held in a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at City Hall.
Jordan will be sworn directly after the approval of the canvass of the votes by the council.
Clark also extended an expression of gratitude for those that voted for her.
“I am so appreciative of all the people in Palestine who supported me, who voted for me, and who always reached out at just the right time to lift me up during this protracted, grueling mayoral campaign,” Clark said. “I have always said Palestine is filled with some of the kindest people with the biggest hearts, they are truly what has made every minute of this campaign worthwhile and they are why I will continue to work my hardest for our City.
“I will continue to be extremely involved with every aspect of our City Council, just as I have been in the past, so we can continue to move forward with the wonderful progress we have made these past two years.”
A total of 1,539 people voted in this election with 1,054 of those casting ballots during early voting. That’s only 7% percent of the 10,121 registered voters in the city.
While this total may seem low, it is higher than the turnout in the last two Mayoral Runoff Elections. In 2022, when Justin Florence ran against Mitchell Jordan, only 1,246 voters cast ballots and in 2021, when Dana Goolsby ran against Mitchell Jordan, only 1,253 voters voted.
A runoff election is required for the position of Palestine Mayor between Krissy Clark, who garnered 46% of the vote, and Mitchell Jordan who came in second with 41%. Joe Baxter received 9.84%, and Mike Ezzell received 2.49% of the votes.
Ezzell filed a Certificate of Withdrawal on April 27, however the last day for a ballot candidate in a general election to submit a certificate of withdrawal was February 24, therefore he could not be removed from the ballot.
A runoff is required due to no candidate receiving 50% or more of the votes cast in the May 6 election.
The council passed the election resolution during a special called meeting May 15.
