The owner of a recently opened mobile home park, just south of Palestine, could face fines, following complaints from neighbors about uncovered septic tanks and substandard conditions.
Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christiana Crockett spoke with property owner Clyde Crum Thursday about regulations on subdivisions, but many city codes don’t apply in the county.
Crockett told the Herald-Press Crum has not yet been fined.
Even so, Justin D. Wheeler, who lives next to the property on Highway 287 South, frets about the condition of the six trailers that were moved in roughly two months ago.
“It’s like 'Breaking Bad' has moved next door,” Wheeler said, referring to the AMC crime drama, filmed in New Mexico, that centers on a crystal meth operation.
“These trailer houses are in terrible condition. When he brought them in, he said he was going to remodel them – then he just stuck up a ‘For Rent’ sign.”
“You don’t think this isn’t going to draw rats and other vermin?,” Wheeler said. “It’s a shame; they are taking advantage of poor people.”
Wheeler and his family moved into their red brick ranch home two years ago. At the time, there was no mobile home park next door, but a church.
Now, Wheeler worries about his property values and doesn't think he could sell his home – not with exposed septic tanks, a septic line, standing gray green water, a window covered with blue tarp, and trash and debris – all in view of his property. Up close, the gray green water smells like sewage.
Crum has faced similar complaints from residents near other mobile home and RV parks he owns in Anderson County.
In a telephone interview with the Herald-Press, Crumb declined to comment on the complaints. He said he owns four mobile home parks in Anderson County and has rented properties for 20 years.
Crumb said he has had no citations for non-compliance; nor, he said, have any of his renters complained.
Crum's mobile rentals have been listed through a Facebook page under his name, and on various rental sites.
One rental in Tennessee Colony, in the Cayuga school district, a one bedroom, one bath trailer house rents for $495 a month. In online photos, the mobile home appears dilapidated, including windows boarded by plywood, bare plywood floors, a cabinet held together by wires, and exposed outer plywood walls.
