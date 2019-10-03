Monday is the deadline to register or update your address for the Nov. 5 election.
Paper applications are available at the Anderson County Elections Office.
The Elections Office, 703 N. Mallard, Suite 116, will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept registration forms. Residents must complete the application to vote after moving, changing names, or changing address.
You may also print a voter registration application at www.votetexas.gov.
Registration applications submitted by mail and postmarked by the deadline will be honored.
To check a personal voter registration, or update voter registration, visit votetexas.gov or call the Anderson County Clerk's Office, (903) 723-7438.
Early voting starts Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 1. Vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the clerk's office. All qualified voters are eligible to vote during this time. This is a Constitutional Amendment Election and a joint election for those living in Westwood School District for the school bond.
Voters must show one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling location before voting. The clerk's office urges voters to update their voter registration to match their names on their photo Ids. That will eliminate the need to sign the similar name affidavit.
For official identification, Texas accepts:
• Texas drivers license issued by the Department of Public Safety.
• Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS.
• Texas personal identification card issued by DPS.
• Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS.
• United States military identification card with photograph.
• United States citizenship certificate with photograph.
• United States passport.
For questions about voter eligibility, call the Elections Office, (903) 723-7438.
