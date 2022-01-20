AUSTIN — The Texas primaries are 41 days away and top contenders for the state’s highest-ranking positions didn’t just out-raise opponents, they left them in the dust.
The financial differences between party favorites and opponents can be seen on the ballot for both parties, but the stark difference between Republican incumbents and other conservative candidates is unmatched, according to campaign filings due Jan. 18.
For starters, Gov. Greg Abbott, in search of his third term, has a war chest vastly larger than any of his challengers in either party — reporting approximately $65 million in cash on hand.
On Tuesday, his campaign said it raised $18.9 million between July 1 and Dec. 31. His next closest Republican challenger, Don Huffines raised $2 million between the same dates — only 10.61% of Abbott’s reported contributions — and his cash on hand is approximately $3.68 million — 5.54% of what Abbott touts.
A close third in contributions was reported by Allen West who raised $1.9 million between July 9 and Dec. 31, but his cash on hand dipped to $166,000, reports show.
At the conservative Lt. Governor level, the campaign for incumbent Dan Patrick reported $2.9 million in contributions between July 1 and Dec. 31. His next closest competitor, Daniel Miller, raised $27,995 — less than 1% of Patrick.
Financial comparisons for the Republican primary race for attorney general could not be determined as incumbent Ken Paxton’s report was not available as of press time. However, of the three other candidates, Eva Guzman raised approximately three times as much as her other opponents with $3.67 million in contributions.
The stark difference between top contenders and their opponents was also on the Democratic side.
Beto O’Rourke, a favorite to win his party's nomination, greatly out-raised his opponents reporting $8.9 million in contributions. His next closest opponent, Michael Cooper raised $6,900 — not even 1% of O’Rourke’s contributions.
Where O’Rourke’s campaign has nearly $4.76 million cash on hand, Cooper has $2,700.
O’Rourke, who raised $2 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his campaign in November, has not only out raised other liberal candidates, but he has also already raised three times more money than 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez’s entire campaign, according to OpenRecords data.
“While Abbott is taking million-dollar checks from the CEOs who profited off of the grid collapse, we’re receiving support from people all over Texas who want to ensure that our state finally leads in great jobs, world class schools and the ability to see a doctor,” O’Rourke said in a statement.
While Democratic candidates for Lt. Governor have a much more narrow race with Carla Brailey raising nearly $39,500 and Michelle Beckley raising approximately $32,000, Brailey has more than twice as much cash on hand, reports show.
For the Democratic attorney general race, Joe Jaworski has narrowly out-raised his next opponent Lee Merritt with $453,000 and $404,000 raised, respectively. However, Jaworski has reported having $158,000 cash on hand versus Merritt’s $30,000.
The increasing costs for campaigns — particularly in Texas — is not new, but it is increasing at a faster rate in recent elections, said Pete Quist, OpenSecrets deputy research director.
In 2010, state election contributions totaled $243.7 million rising to $250.1 million in 2014, according to Follow the Money data. In 2018, it reached $317.5 million, and Quist said he expects it to rise again in 2022.
“I think that we will see record breaking dollar amounts this year,” Quist said.
Quist added that this is likely due to Texas’s campaign finance laws—or lack thereof—that do not limit contributions by individual donors. It is one of 11 states without such regulations, according to National Conference of State Legislature data.
It is also one of six states that do not also limit contributions from state parties or political action committees, also known as PACs, it said.
That, in addition to the state being large in size and home to big industry—particularly oil and gas—is why Quist said it is no surprise its campaigns bring in higher and higher dollar amounts.
And with an incumbent’s ability to fundraise before the next election, Quist said the money is constantly flowing into elections.
“In general, Texas elections do tend to be rather expensive,” Quist said. “And the money can stack up pretty quickly.”
