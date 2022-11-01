For the sixth year Montalba Christian Church will roll up its sleeves and host an annual Chili Cookoff and Food Drive fundraiser to benefit the Stockpot of Palestine.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the church, located at 9680 TX-19 in Montalba. Admission to the event is $5 or five cans of food.
“It really is about raising donations to the Stockpot,” said Sherrill Poff, event coordinator. “There will be some great chili, but the winner will be determined by whoever brings in the most money and donations.”
The winners will be added to a wooden plaque, which they will keep for the year.
Crews concocting the chili offerings this year include the Crockett Road Church of Christ Youth, Brookdale Assisted Living, Montalba Christian Church, Health Advisory of Anderson County, Montalba Baptist Church, Anderson County Republican Club and Activity Directors of East Texas.
The Stockpot, located at 308 Avenue A in Palestine, is a non-profit organization that relies entirely on community donations, receiving money and canned goods from private and corporate sources. It also accepts garden grown vegetables from local gardeners and processed meats from hunters.
“It started in 1986 with four women serving sandwiches two or three days a week,” said Karen Link, director of Stockpot. “Today we serve five days a week, around 60-65 plates a day.”
The Stockpot opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday each weekday for any man, woman or child that is hungry. Anyone who wishes to eat can simply get in line for a hot meal at the Presbyterian Church's youth building. The church has provided this space for over 35 years.
“Everyone is welcome,” Link said. “No questions are asked. If you are hungry, we will feed you a free lunch. And we are always looking for volunteers.”
The annual Chili Cookoff in Montalba has become a huge part of the Stockpot being able to keep its doors open. Sponsors for this year’s event include William George Produce, Brookdale Assisted Living, Irene’s Cocina, Hospice of East Texas and Sign Gypsies of Palestine-Crockett.
“The communities around us have been amazing,” Link said. “Being an entirely volunteer organization run 100% on donations, events like this mean the world to us.”
This year’s Chili Cookoff is dedicated to the memory of longtime cookoff and Stockpot supporter Debbie Wesson who lost her battle with COVID shortly before last year’s event.
“We miss Debbie so much,” Poff said. “She did so much, not just for this event, but for the entire community and for our veterans.”
