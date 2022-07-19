The Montalba Community Center is now home to the community’s Lending Library.
“The library is filled with hundreds of titles and authors to suit every taste, and is free to anyone who loves to read,” said Marita Stovall, a library volunteer and champion for its creation. “All that is asked is that you return the books when you are finished reading them.”
Volunteers are on hand from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to assist with finding books or authors.
“The men of the community meet from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday to solve the world’s problems,” Stovall said. “The library is open during this time as well.”
The community library features a children’s section with books grouped by reading level.
“Summer is here,” Stovall said. “This is a great time to teach children to love reading.”
There is also a collection of VHS tapes and DVD movies for both children and adults.
“Please come and take advantage of our little community library,” Stovall said.
The Montalba Community Center is located in the historic, red rock building that was once a part of the old Montalba School, on the east side of State Highway 19 North, next to the Montalba Fire Station.
“Look for the new sign,” Stovall said.
