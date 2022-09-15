MONTALBA – Following a successful event in April, Montalba Market Days is set to launch its fall event.
Market Days organizer Kristy Woolverton is getting everything lined up for fall, and is looking to attract more vendors.
“We are still looking for vendors, but we have around 35 so far,” Woolverton said. “We are also offering garage sale booths where families can set up.”
Booths are 10 feet by 10 feet and $35 covers the entire weekend. Tables and tents, if needed, must be provided by the vendor. Electricity will not be available for booths, but vendors are welcome to bring a generator.
Taking place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1, the event is beginning to gain momentum. Montalba businesses will be open for Market Days, including Corner Post Trading, Irene’s Cocina, Montalba General Store and Heath’s Crawfish. Blueberry lovers can explore Lake Creek Blueberry Farm, located one mile west of Montalba on FM 321. Pick your own or buy from their pre-picked selections.
“This year, Montalba Community Center is having a concession stand,” Woolverton said. “All proceeds from the concession stand will go back to Montalba Community Improvement Association.”
Visitors to Montalba Trade Days can expect to find face painting, a bounce house, flea market finds, handmade items, jewelry, soaps, home décor, clothing, candles, furniture, signs, gifts, tasty treats and much more.
Montalba Fall Market Days is the perfect stop along the drive to Canton for First Monday Trade Days. Make plans to kick your trip into high gear.
For more information or to purchase a booth contact Kristy Woolverton at 903-948-8553 or email montalbamarketdays@yahoo.com. Lake Creek can be reached at 903-386-8200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.