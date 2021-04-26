The Montalba Community is hosting Market Days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30 and Saturday May 1.
“The owners of Beckendorf’s Mercantile, Irene’s Cocina, Heath’s Crawfish, Corner Post Trading and Montalba General Store decided to join together in effort to bring business to Montalba,” said Kristy Woolverton, who owns and operates Beckendorf’s Mercantile with her parents Patty and John Beckendorf. “This is our first Market Day event and we hope to make it an annual, and possibly a bi-annual event by hosting one in the fall as well. The weather is going to be great. We hope everyone will come out or stop in on their way to First Monday weekend at Canton.”
For the inaugural Market Day event, there will be a Flea Market set up at the Corner Post Trading a Farmer’s Market at Irene’s Cocina, a Vintage Inspired Market at Beckendorf’s Mercantile and a Community Garage Sale at Montalba Community Center, as well as other yard sales throughout the community.
“We have a lot of cool vendors that will set up throughout our community, including a lady from Round Top who will have primitives and another vendor with an array of starter plants,” Woolverton said. “This event is great for people who like to shop garage sales. We will not only have the large community sale, but there are also 20 or more families hosting garage sales throughout the community.”
A map to all the local garage and yard sales will be available at the Market Days Information Booth located at the Montalba Community Center. Contact Clarice Berggren for garage sale spots at the community center at 903-549-2918.
For the foodies, Beckendorf Meat Market will have German sausage, barbecue, pie and sweet tea, Sunshine Coffee Co.’ s Coffee Bus will be in town the grill at Montalba General Store will be on and Irene’s Cocina and Heath’s Crawfish will be open.
Blueberry lovers can explore Lake Creek Blueberry Farm, located one mile west of Montalba on FM 321. Pick your own or buy from their pre-picked selections. For more information call 903-386-8200.
Vendors interested in setting up at the Farmer’s Market should contact Irene at 903-549-2918.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.