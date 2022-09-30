MONTALBA – Montalba Market Days is underway once again.
Market Days organizer Kristy Woolverton has everything lined up for the fall event, and it looks like an epic good time.
“The event will also be our annual fundraiser for the community center,” Woolverton said. “We are serving barbecue and lots of other food at the center and all proceeds will go toward upkeep and upgrades to the facility.”
Taking place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1, the event has gained momentum over the years.
Montalba businesses will be open for Market Days, including Corner Post Trading, Irene’s Cocina, Montalba General Store and Heath’s Crawfish.
Blueberry lovers can explore Lake Creek Blueberry Farm, located one mile west of Montalba on FM 321. Pick your own or buy from their pre-picked selections.
Visitors to Montalba Trade Days can expect to find face painting, a bounce house, flea market finds, handmade items, jewelry, soaps, home décor, clothing, candles, furniture, signs, gifts, tasty treats and much more.
Montalba Fall Market Days is the perfect stop along the drive to Canton for First Monday Trade Days. Make plans to kick your trip into high gear.
For more information contact Kristy Woolverton at 903-948-8553 or email montalbamarketdays@yahoo.com.
