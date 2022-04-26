MONTALBA – Many East Texans make the monthly pilgrimage to Canton for “First Monday Trade Days.” This month, the road trip can be enhanced with a stop in Montalba for the second annual Montalba Market Days.
Following a successful inaugural event last year, Market Days organizer Kristy Woolverton is looking forward to seeing the event grow every year.
Taking place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30, the event is not one to miss. Montalba businesses will be open for Market Days, including Corner Post Trading, Irene’s Cocina, Montalba General Store and Heath’s Crawfish. Blueberry lovers can explore Lake Creek Blueberry Farm, located one mile west of Montalba on FM 321. Pick your own or buy from their pre-picked selections. For more information call 903-386-8200.
“We are still looking for vendors, but we have around 40 so far,” Woolverton said. “We are also offering garage sale booths where families can set up.”
This year’s list of vendors is long and diverse and includes the likes of vintage flea market finds, jewelry, handmade crafts, furniture, candles, tumblers, popcorn, aprons, potholders, plants and antiques. There will be face painting for the young and young at heart. Magnolia Sisters Company will be on hand with boutique clothing. Scentsy will be available to make you smell good, Mary Kay to make you look good and Willow Creek Chiropractic to make you feel good!
Chunky Monkey BBQ will be set up to feed the masses, but there is plenty of room for more vendors of all kinds. Booths are 10 feet by 10 feet and $35 covers the entire weekend.
Stop on your way to Canton or simply come join the fun and festivities at the second annual Montalba Market Days.
Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Montalba Community Improvement Association. For more information contact Kristy Woolverton at 903-948-8553.
