Montalba Market Days set for 2023 debut

Montalba Market Days is set to launch the 2023 season from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15 at the Montalba Community Center.
Market Days organizer Christy Woolverton saw impressive growth for the event last year and is looking forward to maintaining that momentum in 2023.
“We are extremely excited for the spring Market Days,” Woolverton said. “We expect to have more than 50 vendors and artisans, and we still have plenty of room for more. We are also looking forward to events in July and October as well.”
Visitors to Montalba Market Days can expect a wide array of offerings including flea market finds, plants, hand-sewn goods, jewelry, soaps, local honey, home décor, boutique clothing, furniture, hand-painted signs, gifts, baked goods and treats and much more.
“We will also see a lot of new faces this year,” Woolverton said. “We are expecting Muddy Poncho, a local western hat company based out of Tyler, Texas Bath House handmade soaps, Texas Gold RV Ranch will be here with prepackaged seasoning, dips and salad mixes. D's Creations with custom tumblers and toppers, Mamas Raspados, Jamie's Sweet Creations with cookies, cake, candies and fruit and Dewberry Hill Farm sauerkraut, pickles, pies in a jar.”
Local sponsors for the event include a bounce house by Commercial Bank of Texas, BBQ by Nana’s Cafe and Heath’s Crawfish.
Montalba Market Days will be set up at the Montalba Community Center located at 3590 N. St. Hwy 19.
The Community Center library is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and regularly hosts yoga classes. The Community Center is available for rent for events such as family reunions, wedding receptions, birthdays and more.
“Market Days is a great opportunity for local organizations or schools looking to have fundraisers,” Woolverton said. “Our 10x10 booth spaces are $35, which covers the entire weekend, so its a cost-effective way to raise funds.”
Montalba Market Days always needs volunteers to help run events. Interested volunteers can email montalbamarketdays@yahoo.com.
For more information contact Christy Woolverton at 903-948-8553. You can also follow Montalba Market Days on Facebook and Instagram.
