Montalba Market Days firmly established itself last year as a must-visit event for those traveling to Canton for First Monday Trade Day Weekends. With the arrival of spring just around the corner, it’s time to once again ignite the burners on the highly anticipated event.
Following a successful inaugural event in 2021, Market Days organizer Christy Woolverton watched her hard work pay off as Market Days saw significant growth last year.
“We are extremely excited for the upcoming spring Market Days,” Woolverton said. “We expect to have more than 50 vendors and artisans, and we still have plenty of room for more. We are also looking forward to events in July and October as well.”
Market Days will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. Visitors can expect a wide array of offerings including flea market finds, plants, hand-sewn goods, jewelry, soaps, local honey, home décor, boutique clothing, furniture, hand-painted signs, gifts, baked goods and treats and much more.
“Market Days is a great opportunity for local organizations or schools looking to have fundraisers,” Woolverton said. “Our 10x10 booth spaces are $35, which covers the entire weekend, so its a cost-effective way to raise funds.”
Montalba Market Days will be set up at the Montalba Community Center located at 3590 N. St. Hwy. 19. The Community Center library is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and regularly hosts yoga classes. The Community Center is available for rent for events such as family reunions, wedding receptions, birthdays and more.
“We want to say a big ‘thank you’ to businesses that helped make our last market days and 5K a success,” Woolverton said. “Coordinator of the fall 5K, Jill Hamil, said they were able to give three scholarships to local seniors.”
Montalba Market Days always needs volunteers to help run events. Interested volunteers can email montalbamarketdays@yahoo.com.
For more information contact Christy Woolverton at 903-948-8553. You can also follow Montalba Market Days on Facebook and Instagram.
