Residents of Anderson County need to stay weather aware over the remainder of the weekend.
Meteorologist Monique Sellers said the National Weather service is expecting daily thunder storms in the next week with chances of severe weather tonight and Sunday.
Sellers said some of these storms could become severe with large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Slow-moving storms and localized instances of heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.
Sellers said these storms look to be a repeat situation of Thursday and Friday’s weather with development starting out to west and moving its way across the state to East Texas. She said the first peaks of something brewing are expected to begin each day between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Saturday’s window for severe storms is 5 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The NWS said if storms develop, expect them to quickly become severe.
Have a plan in place before severe weather affects you. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings, especially at night.
