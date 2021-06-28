The city of Palestine will continue its summer spraying for mosquitoes Tuesday.
Beginning at 9 p.m. on June 29 and continuing through 5 a.m., sprayers will work in area three and continue onto area six.
Sprayers will work in designated areas of 30 square miles each.
Palestine contracts with Vector Disease Control international to handle mosquito spraying.
Maps that show the spraying areas can be found on the city’s website at cityofpalestinetx.com.
To report mosquito complaints, residents can call the city of Palestine Development Services Department in the Environmental Services Division at 903-731-8435.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.