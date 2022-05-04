AUSTIN — About 54% of registered voters in Texas oppose or strongly oppose banning abortion, according to a new UT/Texas Politics Project poll released Wednesday.
The survey asked Texans to give their stance on several major issues impacting the state including abortions, the economy, border security and election preferences. The poll was conducted April 14-22 among 1,200 registered voters in Texas, before the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion leaked, it said.
“Our latest poll found little change in the existing pattern of responses to the question, ‘Do you support or oppose automatically banning all abortions in Texas if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade?’” TPP Executive Director Jim Henson said in a statement.
Among Texas Democrats, 80% oppose a ban versus 34% of Republicans. About 57% of Independents also oppose an abortion ban, the poll said.
Texas has been at the forefront of minimizing access to abortion. The state made waves last year when its Heartbeat Act, also referred to as Senate Bill 8, banned abortions after a heartbeat is detected, around six weeks of pregnancy before most people know they are pregnant.
That law survived U.S. Supreme Court scrutiny and continues to be the law of the land today, already replicated in other states.
But after a SCOTUS opinion on a Mississippi abortion case leaked on Monday, it became almost eminent that Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 SCOTUS decision establishing a constitutional right to abortions — will be dismantled and abortion law will be placed back into the hands of states.
Should that be finalized, likely in June, Texas will be one of 12 states that will immediately or very quickly ban abortions.
Last summer, the Texas legislature passed a trigger law that would go into effect 30 days after a Supreme Court ruling is issued. The trigger law would make all abortions illegal and make it a felony for doctors to perform the procedure.
About 42% of Texans strongly oppose automatically banning all abortions, per the poll. About 21% strongly support the ban with 14% somewhat supporting and 12% somewhat opposing the law, it said.
“Lopsided public opinion doesn’t always lead to such earthquakes, and abortion attitudes have always been complex. But if the opinion that has been leaked goes into effect, there won’t be a lot of gray areas – and it will provide an opportunity for Texas Democrats to change the subject from election agenda items that have thus far benefitted Republicans,” Henson said.
Other areas of concern captured by the poll include the state’s rapid growth, the economy and border security.
The poll found that only a minority of Texans think the state’s booming population growth is good for Texas.
Texas gained 4 million new residents over the last decade, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. Another Census report released in December, found that the state gained more than 310,000 new residents between July 2020 and July 2021.
The pain is being felt in various ways including in real estate where an increase in newcomers combined with low housing inventory is sending home prices – and therefore appraisals – skyrocketing.
Of those who reported to be aware of the growth, 34% said they believed the growth was good for the state while 40% said it was bad. About 25% said they had no opinion.
That broke down to 42% of Democrats saying growth was good for the state while 52% of Republicans said it was bad,
“While it’s been a stock talking point for a generation of Republican incumbents to cite relocations to Texas and booming growth as a sign of the state’s superiority and their good stewardship, more Republicans than Democrats told us that population growth has been bad for the state,” Henson said.
The polls found that these pessimistic views of the state’s population growth accompany other gloomy assessments: 43% say that their family’s economic situation is worse compared to last year, the most Texans saying this in 42 polls since 2009, it said.
Gov. Greg Abbott has been particularly animated on the subject recently encouraging Texas-based Elon Musk via Twitter to move the social media platform to the Lone Star State after the board approved Musk’s purchase of the company in April.
But while most Texans may not be in favor of growth, a majority say border security and immigration is the top issue in the state.
Among Republicans, 37% ranked border security and 24% choose immigration as the top priority of the state. This approval comes even as the state spends approximately $4 billion on the border over the biennium.
About 32%, majority Republicans, sys the state spends too little on border security, while 40% say it spends too much. Another 20% believe the state is spending the right amount.
In addition, support for the Operation Lone Star deployments varied even more sharply along party lines than in the item assessing only state spending, the poll found. Among Republicans, 90% expressed support for the deployment and only 5% opposed it, while among Democrats, 19% supported the deployment of state resources while 66% opposed it. Among independents, 45% expressed support and 34% opposition.
Even so, Abbott maintains an 11-point lead over his Democratic gubernatorial challenger Beto O’Rourke, with most voters remaining in partisan lines.
Of those, Abbott led among White Texans 60%-29%, while O’Rourke led among Hispanics 45%-36% and among Black Texans 62%-13%.
But O’Rourke’s biggest fight will be to capture Independents where 52% view him unfavorably, per the poll.
O’Rourke has used the recent abortion bombshell as a rallying point for supporters, saying on Twitter: “It's on us, the people of Texas. We must do everything in our power to organize, win, and protect reproductive health care.”
