The mother of an infant who remains in critical condition after suffering multiple injuries Tuesday, has been arrested in Houston.
Adalinn Avellaneda, 26, of Palestine was arrested by Houston police shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, and charged with endangering a child, a second degree felony. She is being held in Houston on $500,000 bond, and is awaiting extradition to Anderson County.
On Tuesday, Jerry Torrez, the 4-month old infant boy's father, was arrested, and charged with first-degree felony injury to a child.
Torrez was arrested after his son was taken by ambulance to Palestine Memorial Hospital with injuries consistent with child abuse, including several broken bones, a fractured skull, and internal bleeding.
The child was not breathing on arrival, but ER doctors and staff were able to resuscitate him and care-flight him to a Houston-area hospital.
Torrez, also being held on a $500,000 bond, faces life in prison and a $10,000 fine. If convicted, Avellaneda could receive 20 years in prison, and a $10,000 fine.
All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
