A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Palestine man driving a motorcycle Wednesday evening in Anderson County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the scene around 6 p.m., June 29, on US 287 around one mile south of Palestine.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on US 287 behind a 2018 Ford Escape. The motorcycle attempted to illegally pass the Ford by going to the left into the center turn lane. The Ford also moved left into the center turn lane to make a left turn into a driveway for some storage buildings. The motorcycle was unable to avoid the Ford due to its speed and struck the back right of the Ford causing the motorcycle to flip and roll to the right. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and came to rest in the west ditch along with the motorcycle. The Ford stopped on the northbound shoulder.
The driver of the motorcycle 28 year-old, Dakota Boger, of Palestine was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge James Westley of Precinct 4. Boger was taken to Bailey and Foster funeral home in Palestine.
The driver of the Ford 75 year-old, Francine Ferguson, of Austin was treated and released at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.