At 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, Troopers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on FM- 768, approximately 3.2 miles south of the city of Rusk in Cherokee County.
The investigators preliminary report indi- cates that the driver of a 2004 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle, Michael David Dorsey, 53, of Rusk was traveling north on FM-768 and may have taken evasive action to avoid striking a deer in the roadway, the motorcycle went onto its left side ejecting the driver.
Dorsey was transported to UT-Health – Tyler were he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
