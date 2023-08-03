Mount Vernon AME Church receives matching funds for stabilization

An endangered Texas historic landmark, the Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine, recently received a matching grant to stabilize the building. The wall stabilization project is now fully funded and includes grants of $75,000 from Preservation Texas, $15,000 from the Palestine Economic Development Corporation and $10,000 from the AME Church.
The Preservation Texas grant of $75,000 required $25,000 in matching funds, which are now available from the two other sources.
Mount Vernon is located northeast of the Anderson County Courthouse at 913 Calhoun Street. It is one of the oldest churches in Palestine and the third-oldest AME church in Texas.
Tabitha Enge and other members of Mount Vernon’s 300-plus congregation are leading Project Restoration to save the church building. The group is proud of the news that all funds in the grant are now available.
“I would like to let everybody know that we have that match,” Enge said. “I’ll still be looking for funds to keep the project going, but this will fix that entire wall [that needs stabilization].”
The church building was constructed in 1921 in the gothic revival style by Palestine mason William A. Freeman. It was designated a historical landmark in 1986. Since that time, community members have continued mobilizing to rehabilitate the building as it fell into disrepair.
“Back in the 90s they had a grant for $45,000 and they couldn’t match it,” Enge said. “That’s how the building got like it is now.”
Mount Vernon was added to Preservation Texas’ Most Endangered Places list in 2015 to draw attention to the need for restoration.
“Getting that match was the first big hurdle, and so it’s been done,” Enge said.
Mount Vernon is just one of 1,800 historic landmarks in Palestine, yet bears the distinction of being listed on local, state, and historic registers. Galveston is the only city in Texas with more historic landmarks.
Enge is invited to speak at a Preservation Texas meeting at the Northeast Texas Preservation Texas Summit in Tyler in September. The group was impressed with her ability to mobilize community support for the project.
“They would like me to come and give tips as to how I’ve accomplished that,” she said.
