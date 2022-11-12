With Phase I of Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal's restoration complete, leaders are holding a celebration at the Palestine Senior Center Sunday. The event begins at 3 p.m. and commemorates the church’s 149th congregational anniversary, progress in securing funds for critical restoration needs and the community’s support.
The event includes a program that acknowledges contributions of past church members, explains the renovation and shares a meal. Admission is free and donations to the project are welcome.
Tabitha Enge recently secured a grant of $75,000 from Preservation Texas in October. The grant requires matching funds in the amount of $25,000. The city of Palestine approved $15,000 toward the restoration from the city’s Local Hotel Occupancy tax fund. Another $10,000 will come from a balance of tax credits refunded after construction and funds from the AME church foundation.
Phase I has involved repairing the building’s roof and securing its foundation. Craig and Daria Allen’s company First Class Renovations performed much of the work over the past year, as have citizens performing community service hours. The grant from Preservation Texas was secured with help from historical architect Mark Thacker of Lindale. A previous grant of $17,000 was used to restore the two bell towers.
Phase II begins in January when other significant structural repairs can continue, before reopening in time for the congregation’s 150th anniversary.
“Next year will be 150 years and we’re looking forward to having some great things happen in the community,” Enge said. “We’re looking forward to a Mount Vernon reunion.”
Organized by freedmen in the 1870s as a church and school, Mount Vernon AME is a significant part of the city’s history and included on a tour of African American landmarks as the city’s oldest African American church.
Though the building closed in 2014, the church still has a congregation of roughly 300 members. It also bears the distinction of being listed on local, state, and historic registers.
Mount Vernon AME was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1992 under the leadership of Enge’s mother Mary Birdow and Ruth Taylor but was closed in 2014 due to safety concerns. The Texas Historic Commission named Mount Vernon one of Texas’ most endangered places in 2015.
As a teenager attending Mount Vernon in the 1980s, Enge learned to lay her cares at the church altar in prayer. Even though the church she grew up in and still loves is now closed, Enge and her mother Mary Birdow still lead efforts to restore the historic building that once served as an anchor of Palestine’s working class community.
Enge sounds tired but expresses a deep determination to continue the restoration. Enge, Birdow, and many others look forward to the congregation resuming services with a new pastor. After eight years of leading the drive to raise funds for renovating the church, Enge, 55, said this is why she has not given up.
“There are so many things that we need in this community,” Enge said. “It takes a church to give positive guidance to a community.”
Enge said she is grateful to community members who have performed service hours while participating in the restoration and experienced their own personal growth.
“This is more than about restoration of a church; it’s about the restoration of people that come through here,” Enge said. “This is a bigger mission than what it started out to be.”
