Multi-Cultural Educational Center needs help from community

With temperatures reaching record highs in East Texas everyone is feeling the heat, but perhaps none more so than the Multi-Cultural Education Center, whose thrift shop operates daily without air conditioning.
With a rich history of being an outlet for those who are struggling, the MCEC is asking the East Texas community for help.
“Our goal is to help our community, no matter what the needs are," said Director Stanley Nickerson. "If there is someone in need, and we are able, we will be there for them.”
Stanley was recently appointed Director of the MCEC following the retirement of his mother, Betty Nickerson, who served in that capacity for over four decades.
"Hers are big shoes to fill," Stanley said. "But she is still on the board and is still dedicated to the center. It's our goal to just be here for the community, so we just keep moving forward."
MCEC assists with utilities, medication, rent, clothing, mattresses, food, back-to-school needs, housing, GED classes and even college assistance for those in need. People are helped without charge. Some need a job. Others need GED classes, a gas voucher to get to work, or assistance with an electric or water bill. If the center turns someone away, he or she is referred to an agency that can help. It has been a valuable asset to the community for over 40 years.
Proceeds from the thrift shop provide most of the operational budget for the center and is augmented with grants from the United Way of East/Central Texas and Walmart. The staff at the MCEC is made up strictly of non-paid volunteers.
"We keep the donations in our thrift store to a bare minimum price-wise to maintain affordability," Stanley said. "That's what we use to pay the bills and keep the doors open. We have to rely on the generosity of donors for the rest."
The building at 1402 West Oak St. in Palestine has been occupied by the center since 1987. Only half of the building is air conditioned, leaving the thrift store portion suffering during the sweltering days of summer.
"The unit that serves one side of the building is on its last legs," Nickerson said. "The board has reached out for bids and now we are trying to raise the money to bring the building up to speed."
Stanley said the estimates for a new system, with required electrical work, will run approximately $15,000.
Stanley added that aside from donations for AC repair or replacement, the MCEC is in need of volunteers. Help with building maintenance, attending the thrift shop and assisting those in need of the center's assistance is always welcome. The center has always relied on volunteers and the need is greater than ever.
Those interested in volunteer opportunities can reach MCEC on Facebook or call 903-729-3488.
If you would like to donate to MCEC, make checks payable to:
Multi-Cultural Education Center, 1402 W. Oak St., Palestine, Texas 75801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.